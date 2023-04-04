Power comes to life with this captivating Chainsaw Man cosplay by a streamer

One of the waifus in the anime world that has gone viral in cosplay worldwide is Power, a highly acclaimed character from Chainsaw Manthe Japanese work written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

For those who have not yet joined the Chainsaw Man fever, Chainsaw Man is a manga released on December 3, 2018 and was adapted to anime by the MAPPA studio, premiering on October 11, 2022.

This shonen enjoys an excellent narrative, violent scenes, and black humor. It stars Denji, a young man trapped in extreme poverty, who works to pay off his deceased father’s debt to the Yakuza by working as a demon hunter, with the help of Pochita, the Chainsaw Demon.

Also in the plot is Power, who was the Blood Demon Woman and a Public Security Demon Slayer, who was part of Makima’s special squad. As a Demon Woman, Power cannot make contracts and her powers are considerably weaker than her demonic form, however, she still has all the other abilities of a demon.

Power’s captivating cosplay

According to a report published on the website of Alpha Beta Playthe indonesian streamer lipay chanwith more than 121,000 followers on Instagram, shared photos of her captivating Power cosplay.

As we can see, the cosplayer matches the character’s reddish-blonde hair and has red horns on top of her head. She also has Power’s signature eyes, with that pattern between red and yellow. While she doesn’t have the original outfit, she does have the white button-down shirt and covers it with a blue sweater.

Also, in the second image, he has a slightly more sensual pose, with some of the buttons on his shirt open and he is holding a knife in one of his hands. Captivating and terrifying at the same time.