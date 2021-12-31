

This Saturday, January 1, with Powerball you can become a millionaire, participate and win up to $ 500 million.

Start 2022 as a millionaire, you just have to participate in the Powerball New Year’s draw. Take advantage of the fact that the leaders of the game increased the estimate of the jackpot from $ 483 million to $ 500 million (with cash value of $ 355.9 million) for the drawing on Saturday, January 1.

“Ticket sales have been strong over the holidays and we anticipate that the majority of ticket purchases for the next drawing will be made on New Years Day,” said May Scheve Reardon, president of the Powerball product group. “A jackpot of this size is a great way to start the New Year, but remember to play responsibly.”

In last Wednesday’s drawing, no tickets matched the six lucky numbers, however, Powerball reminds participants that check your tickets because there are nine ways to win.

Wednesday’s drawing featured a winning ticket of Match 5 worth $ 1 million that fell in Georgia, and two Double Play tickets of $ 500,000 each that were sold in Michigan and Puerto Rico.

In addition to the regularly scheduled draw on Saturday, Powerball will hold a special $ 1 million drawing just after midnight on January 1 to cap off a national Powerball promotion called Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

The event will air live on “Dick Clark’s New Years Eve Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” on ABC. The $ 1 million prize It will be awarded to one of the five finalists who participated in the promotion through their local lottery.

Remember that Powerball tickets cost $ 2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

And to know if you are already a millionaire, follow the Powerball drawings that are broadcast live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 pm ET from the Florida Lottery sweepstakes studio in Tallahassee. You can also listen to the broadcasts online through Powerball.com.

