. Results of the day.

The Powerball of this October 27, 2021, has increased to a value of $ 102 million. The winning numbers are:

06-03-26-35-51

Powerball: 17

How to play Powerball?

To win the 102 million dollars have to match the five white balls (in any order) with your numbers and the red Powerball ball.

At the other extreme, if only one white ball or two white balls match and the Powerball does not match, you win nothing. You will have to go to work tomorrow.

But there are other ways you can win:

If five white balls match, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you will get $ 1 million. The odds of this are just over 1 in 11.6 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you will win $ 50 thousand. The odds of this are just over 1 in 913,000. Profits drop dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $ 100: you have to match four out of five of the white balls or the three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your chance to win $ 7. You win $ 7 if you match three of the five white balls or you match two white balls and the Powerball. For $ 4, that can be used to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You will get this if a cue ball and the Powerball match OR if only the Powerball match.

Here’s a state-by-state list where you can buy tickets to play the Powerball

Powerball tickets are sold anywhere Mega Millions tickets are sold, so you can use the Mega Millions map here to find out exactly where tickets are sold in your state. Or scroll through the list below and find the link that will take you directly to where you can search for a location near you, by state.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Alabama: Powerball is not played here.

Alaska: Powerball is not for sale here.

Arizona: find a retailer here.

Arkansas: see where to play or find a ticket vending machine here.

California: California has more than 23,000 locations. Find the one closest to you here or search for the luckiest dealers near you.

Colorado: check the luck your local dealer has had here.

Connecticut: Find a dealer here. Search by store name, city, county, or zip code.

Delaware: Go here to see where to buy a nearby ticket and see a map.

Florida: enter your zip code here to find where tickets are sold near you.

Georgia: Skip the retail store and buy online at the official Georgia lottery site here.

Hawaii: Powerball is not for sale here.

Idaho: find a dealer here.

Illinois: Skip the line and shop online at the Illinois website here.

Indiana: See a map and list here.

Iowa: Most convenience stores and gas stations will allow you to play, but call first to confirm. Find a dealer here.

Kansas: find a dealer here.

Kentucky: Skip the lines and shop online here.

Louisiana: Here is where to play.

Maine: enter your ZIP or city / city to find a location near you here.

Maryland: find a retailer using the map or searching for ZIP here.

Massachusetts: Go here to see where to play near you, both agents and KENO locations

Michigan: Save time and buy online. Scroll down to Powerball and click “Buy Now.”

Minnesota: find a dealer here.

Mississippi: Powerball is not played here.

Missouri: look for retailers here.

Mountain: Look for convenience stores, supermarkets, or gas stations near you, but call first if you’re late.

Nebraska: Find a dealer by zip code or city here.

Nevada: Powerball is not played in this state.

New Hampshire: skip the lines and shop online at the main page here. A minimum purchase of $ 5 is required, which could be two tickets and a Power Play.

New Jersey: find a dealer and see a map here. Search by zip code or city within 5 miles.

New Mexico: try Play at the Pump for the easiest choice.

New York: see a map or find a dealer by city or zip code here.

North Carolina: find locations near you by zip code or county here.

North Dakota: find a dealer here. Or get a Pick & amp; Click subscribe to play online.

Ohio: find a dealer near you here. There are more than 9,000 in Ohio, including 1,400 KENO monitor locations.

Oklahoma: Many gas stations and convenience stores will sell tickets, but call first.

Oregon: To find a retailer, click here and then click “Find a Distributor.”

Pennsylvania: view a map and find locations within a mile by address, city, or zip code here.

Rhode Island: Find a retailer on the home page by using the green “Find a Retailer” box and entering Your zip code or city.

South Carolina: find a dealer here.

South Dakota: look for gas stations or convenience stores, but call first if you’re running close to the deadline.

Tennessee: See the full list of where to play here or enter your zip code at the top.

Texas: Find a dealer by zip code here.

US Virgin Islands: see a list of retail stores here. They include K-Mart stores, MoneyGram locations, Richmond Post Office, Scotia Bank, Pueblo Supermarkets, and more.

Utah: Powerball is not played here.

Vermont: View a map of locations, a list, or find the closest agent or WinStation near you by City or ZIP here.

Virginia: You can subscribe and play online here. The minimum deposit is $ 20. You can also find a place that sells lottery with your zip code here.

Washington: Find a grocery store, convenience store, or gas station near you, but call first if you’re late.

Washington DC: Just visit the home page here and click “Where to Play” in the menu at the top of the page.

W.V: Enter your zip code or city to find a dealer near you here.

Wisconsin: Find a list of retail stores by city or zip code here.

Wyoming: Find a dealer here.