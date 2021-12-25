12/25/2021 at 1:26 PM CET

Drafting / .

The president of the Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado, has highlighted this night of the christmas eve message from the king “his memory of the Spanish suffering the pandemic and the economic crisis.”

In a message on Twitter, Married too has referred to the defense of the Constitution and institutional strength to face the challenges of Spain contained in the royal address.

The King highlights in his Christmas Message his memory of the Spanish suffering from the pandemic and economic crisis, and defends the Constitution as a main beam that deserves recognition, respect and loyalty. The strength of the institutions is key to the future challenges of Spain. – Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) December 24, 2021

“The King highlights in his Christmas Message – the leader of the PP has written – his memory of the Spanish suffering from the pandemic and economic crisis, and defends the Constitution as a main beam that deserves recognition, respect and loyalty.”

“The strength of the institutions is key to the future challenges of Spain“, add your tweet.

The king has appealed in his Christmas Eve message to “unity and dialogue in the face of division and confrontation” and has called for “respect, recognition and loyalty” to the Constitution for being “the main beam” that has fostered the progress of the last 40 years.

Ayuso and Almeida agree in their analysis

In addition, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital and national spokesperson for the PP, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida, highlighted from the speech his reference to the Constitution and the “respect, recognition and loyalty” it deserves.

In a message on the social network Twitter, Ayuso transcribes from the king’s speech the paragraph in which he says that “the Constitution has been and is the main beam that has favored our progress, the one that has sustained our democratic coexistence in the face of the crises that we have lived, and therefore deserves respect, recognition and loyalty & rdquor ;.

“The Constitution has been and is the main beam that has favored our progress, the one that has sustained our democratic coexistence in the face of the crises that we have experienced, and therefore deserves respect, recognition and loyalty. & Rdquor; #MensajeNavidadRey pic.twitter.com / Ee0El9RtJD – Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) December 24, 2021

Martínez-Almeida, for his part, highlights in the same social network the phrase “Respect, recognition and loyalty to the Constitution”, pronounced by Felipe VI, and adds: “Long live Spain and long live the King!”.

Respect, recognition and loyalty to the Constitution. Long live Spain and long live the King! #MensajeNavidadRey – José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) December 24, 2021

Arrimadas shares “the” hopeful “message

For her part, the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has stated that share “fully” the “hopeful” Christmas message of the king, in which he has appealed to unity and dialogue in the face of division and confrontation.

“Spain is going through a moment of great difficulties and it has enormous challenges ahead, but we must flee from pessimism and conformism, “Arrimadas wrote on Twitter.

Spain is going through a time of great difficulties and has enormous challenges ahead, but we must flee from pessimism and conformism. We have to turn the crossroads into an opportunity and win the future together. I fully share this hopeful #DiscursoDelRey 🇪🇸 – Inés Arrimadas (@InesArrimadas) December 24, 2021

The leader of Ciudadanos has added in her message: “We have to turn the crossroads into an opportunity and win the future together. I fully share this hopeful speech by the King.

For the PSOE the king “gets the diagnosis right”

The president of the PSOE, Cristina Narbona, has stated that the king has “been correct both in the diagnosis of the problems and in the way of reacting to them” in his Christmas message, where the monarch has appealed to unity and dialogue in the face of division and confrontation.

As Narbona explained this Saturday, the PSOE “fully agrees” with the importance that Felipe VI has given to the problems that affect “the majority of Spaniards”, such as health, sanitation, employment and stability.

“They are problems towards which he has shown all his empathy and solidarity, and he has pointed out what the response of all the institutions may be. He wanted to call all the institutions to be exemplary in terms of public and moral integrity, and what considers it necessary to strengthen democratic institutions and to increase the confidence of citizens in them “, he pointed out.

For the president of the PSOE, Felipe VI wanted “to influence the need for respect, dialogue and collaboration between all public bodies so that the great agreements that are needed at a time of great transformations can be reached, which are global challenges and need an international response, within the scope of the European Union “.

Also, as highlighted, the king has “insisted” on pointing out “optimism towards the future”, an optimism “based on the circumstances we live in”, on the “pride of the country” that can be enjoyed “because of the great solidarity that has been shown in these difficult times.”

And he has expressed it this way, he added, for the “enormous effort of our toilets and our public servants.”

We can regret the lack of “self-criticism”

Likewise, the spokesperson for the parliamentary group of United we can, Pablo Echenique, has criticized that in the King’s Christmas message there was “not a single word of self-criticism” and that he spoke of everything except the monarchy.

Felipe VI chose a small room but the elephant in it is giant. Not a single word of self-criticism. Not a single word about the escaped emeritus in Abu Dhabi. Not a single word about the Royal House. Felipe VI speaks on all the subjects, except one: the monarchy. & cudarrr; ️ – Pablo Echenique (@PabloEchenique) December 24, 2021

“Felipe VI chose a small room but the elephant in it is giant. Not a single word of self-criticism. Not a single word about the emeritus escaped in Abu Dhabi, “Echenique wrote in a message on Twitter.

In his tweet, Echenique adds: “Not a single word about the Royal House. Felipe VI talks about all the subjects, except one: the monarchy.”

Echenique’s message has been retweeted by the secretary general of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights of the Government, Ione Belarra, who until 23:00 hours has not published any message of her own about the King’s Christmas message.

ERC criticizes the “cynicism” of the king

The leader of ERC at the Barcelona City Council, Ernest Maragall, has criticized andThe “cynicism” of King Felipe VI when speaking of “moral integrity”, something that sounds “almost like a grotesque joke” to him.

Speaking to journalists after leading an ERC delegation in the traditional wreath at the grave of former identity Macià, in the Montjuïc cemetery, on the 88th anniversary of his death, Maragall asked, in relation to the monarch’s speech: “Did anyone hear me say something interesting?”

For the ERC leader, Felipe VI said this Christmas Eve “a little as usual”, although the concepts he cites, such as stability or the Constitution, “are increasingly empty.”

He has opposed the figure of the head of State that of the former Macià, who has assured that he always acted out of his “desire for freedom and sacrifice for the collective”, fighting at all times for “something worthy”.

PNV: “The king must talk about changing the inviolability to be credible”

On the other hand, the PNV spokesman in Congress, Aitor Esteban, has affirmed that to have “credibility” when he speaks of “public and moral integrity”, King Felipe VI it would have to say that the inviolability of the Crown “can be modified in the Constitution.”

In an appearance before the media this Saturday in Bilbao, Esteban affirmed that the Christmas message transmitted last night by the king caught his attention by the phrase in which Felipe VI referred to the obligation of the institutional leaders to “be an example of public integrity and moral “.

“It surprises me. He seems to put homework on everyone and he tiptoes over the serious problem that afflicts the Crown, “said the Basque Group spokesman in Congress.

He added that Felipe VI’s father, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, “continually repeated these kinds of phrases in his speeches each year, as an example of public and moral integrity, and now we see what he was up to and how he behaved, certainly not complying with what is expected of a head of state. “

For this reason, Esteban has considered that in order to have “credibility” when speaking of integrity it is not enough to “change the photos or the setting of the speech”, but, for example, stating that “The inviolability of the Crown may be modified in the Constitution.”

Apart from this question, the PNV spokesman in the Lower House wanted to reiterate to the king that “in the Spanish State there is more than one nation” and has considered that Felipe VI avoids this problem “as if it did not exist or did not care that there is a significant number of citizens who feel that there is a Basque nation or a Catalan nation “.

Aitor Esteban added that, when problems such as the current pandemic are overcome, “the structural problem of the Spanish State will continue to be there and an answer will have to be given.”

The PDeCAT recriminates that “it does not render accounts” by the emeritus

The deputy of the PDeCAT in the Congress Genís Boadella has reproached Felipe VI that continue without “accountability” for the situation of the king emeritus.

In the traditional offering to the tomb of the former president Francesc Macià, on the 88th anniversary of his death, Boadella has referred to the Christmas message of Felipe VI, in which he stated: “We must be in the place that constitutionally corresponds to us; assume each one the obligations that we are entrusted with; respect and comply with the laws and be an example of public and moral integrity “.

According to Boadella, “it is not worth asking for exemplarity” when the monarch himself “is part of an institution that has not given any example” nor “any explanation for the departure of the emeritus king” from Spain.

“They have never been held accountable for this situation,” protested Boadella, who has claimed “to be able to have a democratically chosen head of state.”

The “modernization” of the State, he remarked, “should begin with the institution that” Felipe VI represents, which is the “least modern, the least democratic” and “totally anachronistic.”

In statements after laying a wreath on Macià’s grave, Boadella highlighted the figure of the first president of the Republican Generalitat, who without “renouncing any ideal” applied to his political action “a pragmatism at the service of citizens.”