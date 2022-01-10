01/10/2022 at 12:27 CET

Paloma esteban

The meat industry will be one of the key axes of the electoral campaign in Castilla y León, and could be decisive in the outcome of next February 13. PP Y Vox have been launched with almost identical strategies attack the coalition government and are committed to bringing the debate to the national level. Hence, the two raise offensives in Congress with a battery of parliamentary questions and the demand that the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, appear urgently and be failed. The popular ones will try to force the appearance in this same month of January, in spite of being unskilled in the Parliament. The idea is that the pressure on the Executive does not decrease in the next four weeks, as published by El Periódico de España.

What is already clear is that Garzón’s controversial statements in the newspaper ‘The Guardian’ (charging against intensive livestock farming and so-called macro-farms, assuming that animal abuse occurs and poorer quality meat is exported in some cases) will be affected in the first electoral appointment of 2022 in which the PP is played a lot.

All polls support the victory of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. In Genoa they insist that the Castilian-Leon president is on the verge of an absolute majority and could obtain a result similar to that of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid. The key figure is 41 seats (where that absolute majority is fixed) and, although many polls place the PP in the vicinity of 39 seats, there are leaders who find it difficult to exceed 35. To begin with, because Vox appears in all studies exceeding 10% of the vote (8 attorneys in Parliament). And all without having announced a candidate until this weekend: a 30-year-old lawyer from Burgos, Juan García-Gallardo Frings.

In any case, the popular ones are aware that the candidacy will not alter that possibility, because the strength of Vox now resides in the brand. Its candidates are hardly known and the pull responds to the party in general, as happened before with Ciudadanos. The point is that the formation of Santiago Abascal grows in voting intention in many communities, and although Castilla y León was a more difficult territory due to the hegemonic position of the PP on the right, a new path has been opened precisely because of the unrest in the countryside.

As published by El Periódico de España, in that segment Vox continues to rise and some alarms have already been set in Moncloa. The young vote, as it also occurs in other parts of Spain, continues to be one of its strengths and even more so among farmers and ranchers who do not see future options in the bipartisan proposals. The 30-year-old Vox candidate himself is focused on gathering that support. In the Castilian-Leonese PP they insist on keep optimismor, but there are leaders who recognize that the result that Vox can obtain has yet to be written.

Leaders of the Abascal leadership assure that they will also attack the PP for defending positions similar to those of the Government: “What Garzón said is what is in the 2030 Agenda and that is something that the PP & rdquor; also defends, they settle.

The meat controversy could tip the balance towards the PP or towards higher growth for Vox. Mañueco, as Ayuso did before, has decided to bet on national messages against the coalition government, warning that these elections should serve to “stop sanchismo & rdquor; in your community. In the party they assure that the objective is to achieve the mobilization in a conservative region, also to go to vote at the wrong time, and that for the first time they should not choose a candidate for mayor and the Junta at the same time.

In that sense, and with Mañueco fighting in national politics, Garzón’s statements, the malaise throughout the livestock sector (even in the one most unfavorable to the macro-farms that the meat industry now sees attacked) and the division itself in the Executive with indignant socialist ministers and regional presidents, the PP understands that the votes of unrest among ranchers and farmers will remain faithful to the ballot blue. It also remains to be seen to what extent emptied Spain has something to play in this debate. But Vox, meanwhile, will not stand still.

And here comes the concern in a sector of the PP, which recognizes that in the controversies they generate social unrest and enter fully into the battle of ideas (“For them sirloin and for you, worms & rdquor; Abascal wrote on Twitter) Vox will always get electoral revenue. As in the demonstrations in the street or in those debates in which they enter at stake the feelings and the satiety of society. There was only one exception: Madrid, where Ayuso managed to capitalize on all the discontent with the Government, also in the traditional socialist municipalities on the outskirts of Madrid.

On Monday the pre-electoral calendar starts in Castilla y León. That day the parties must register the final candidacies. This is probably why almost all the formations take out heavy artillery in the community this weekend. Pablo Casado will participate in an act with the provincial candidates. Too the PSOE has begun to overturn with Luis Tudanca, which in 2019 won the elections. Ciudadanos seeks their survival after the abrupt breakdown of the government and having been expelled by Mañueco.

And next weekend the PP will hold its regional congress in that region to boost Mañueco. Casado gave order to the party of completely overturn with the electoral appointment, paralyzing the rest of regional congresses and pending tasks to get the regional president to reissue his government, ideally alone. For that he needs, as Ayuso did, a victory that, although insufficient, surpasses the left together. That would guarantee you only need Vox’s abstention. In the Abascal party discard that scenario and they are counting on breaking into Castilla y León, as a prelude to what will happen later in Andalusia.