The Pelicans they find a small smile amid so much sorrow. Winning in Utah is not easy, but it should give a plus of satisfaction to do so with a triple like the one Devonte ‘Graham made to secure this game. It’s only the fifth win, but it tastes especially good. Willie Green’s side, who is a rookie coach and getting off to a somewhat abrupt start to the career, opts for late position if nothing drastically changes, but he’s on the right track even with Zion Williamson out with injury. The megastar is back for group workouts and that can give a total boost.

Graham was joined, among others, by a successful Willy Hernangómez. On a day in which almost everyone suffered to score regularly, the Spaniard scored 6/9 in shots, accumulating 13 points in 19 minutes and accompanying him with 8 points and 5 assists. The change is remarkable since they let him play something. The +/- on the track was led by Las Rozas in the visiting team (+10). These signs of progress, not only individually but collectively, have earned him the gratitude of those who follow the current situation of the team with more intensity, one of the least fans in the United States and of those who, therefore, need unity the most. in your thinking if it is positive. Will Guillory, one of the most widely read writers, notes that “it has been a tremendous sum for the rotation.” Antonio Daniels, now working as a television commentator, says “he has been fantastic since he entered the rotation.” And so it is. Only behind the starter Valanciunas and winning every minute on the track.

The Jazz They had it done in half a minute. They were leading by four after two actions by Mitchell, one by Conley and despite Gobert missing one of his two free throws. The Frenchman missed Ingram, who pressed the result, Utah did not hit the attack and let Graham take a shot of three from the right side, after Ingram gave him the turn, and with a defender on top to put the madness in the Vivint Arena with a second to finish. At that time it gave Gobert a foul in attack, the Jazz stole it on the throw-in and Bogdanovic ended up shooting from his field to see if the flute sounded.

The ban was opened with more success by the Jazz. In the first room they opened a small gap, closed at the end of it. It was a second pull, somewhat stronger and based on Clarkson’s insistence, which left the locals above ten points. That moment was critical and so did the Pelicans. The second half was much tighter, with only small advantages. Those of Green were associated better when noticing that the percentages of all were bad, trying to reach the basket more easily, and between it and the defense, increasing when seeing that there was a possibility of fighting to win, the rest was done.