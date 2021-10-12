10/12/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

The prawns, prawns or shrimp (understood as shrimp) are a healthy food and as rich as it is good, although more expensive than cheap.

But maybe in this article we find a justification in health to make the expense, at least from time to time.

And we warn from the beginning that we will use the word prawns because it is the species that is most consumed in our country, but the health data are common to all of its species (prawns and shrimp), and the quantities to which we refer are they can translate to what we like the most.

Are prawns good for your health?

The reality is that prawns, prawns and shrimp have a lot to offer.

They are low in calories (around 100 calories in 15 prawns) They are a good source of protein. They are also extremely nutritious, with more than 20 vitamins and minerals, including iodine, calcium and magnesium, and one serving provides more than 70% of the selenium dose that an adult should take each day. And it is a trace mineral that helps reduce inflammation and improves the immune response.

Why do prawns have a bad reputation?

Because despite all the benefits mentioned, some people attribute a high and dangerous cholesterol content to this shellfish.

Others are concerned that the prawns may be contaminated with bacteria or heavy metals common in the sea.

And the reality is that they have something. Especially cadmium.

As it explains Manuel Moñino, second vice president of the General Council of Official Associations of Dietitians-Nutritionists, “cadmium is a heavy metal that has a high carcinogenic power and accumulates in the kidney causing serious kidney problems, as well as bone demineralization.”

But with the amount of prawns, prawns, shrimp or even scampi that a person can have each year, “the supporters eating prawns and even sucking their heads, can continue to enjoy.”

Another complication is that because shellfish are one of the main food allergens, prawns, like the rest, have the danger that they could trigger a life-threatening reaction in some people.

Do they have a lot of cholesterol?

Well not much. A dozen prawns have less cholesterol than an egg. About 175 mg. And we could say that except for people who are especially sensitive or have high cholesterol levels, that amount can perfectly fit into a healthy diet.

And if you’re watching your cholesterol, a practical tip:

It is more important to limit your intake of red meat, butter, cheese and other foods high in saturated fat than to stop eating shrimp.

“Even people who take a cholesterol pill (a statin, for example) could take shrimp in moderate amounts,” says Lydia Bazzano, professor of nutrition research at the University of Tulane, in a New York Times article.

Know its origin

Unlike some types of fish such as swordfish or bigeye tuna (larger and similar to bluefin tuna, but much less healthy and tasty), prawns are low in mercury, making them safe for pregnant women, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

But they are not without complications.

There are other possible safety problems in prawns, such as bacterial contamination, which depends fundamentally on how and where they are raised.

And since it is not very easy to eat good shrimp from Galicia, prawns from San Lúcar, prawns from Huelva or red prawns from Jávea, it is easy for what we eat to come from Southeast Asia, which is a major exporter of these seafood, frozen.

But in that case try to buy sea

trusted cas. And if they also have a certificate that they have been “bred & rdquor; in a responsible way and have the guarantee of transparency and traceability, you will even be collaborating with the environment.

Caution with frozen

We are talking about a very perishable shellfish, that is, it does not last long out of the water before spoiling. So either it comes from nearby coasts, or better to buy them frozen.

Because buying them thawed as if they were fresh is a risky operation for your health. And the deceptions happen little, but they happen.

Of course, prudence also recommends thawing them well, both for their healthiness and for their taste. And the recommended thing is to take it easy and move them from the freezer to the fridge.

It is the best formula for all foods, because it is achieved a safe defrosting.

But if the bull has caught you and you need to have them ready in a matter of minutes, the best thing is always the hot water tap, in a fine stream rather than fat.

Remove the vein?

Another interesting recommendation and one that many people have not fallen for, is to remove the veins before cooking.

Raw prawns have two visible veins, one down the belly of the tail and the other along the back.

Most people eat them without looking, but some specialist recommends, for large prawns, remove the vein that runs along the back of the tail, because it is the one that contains the digestive tract.