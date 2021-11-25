11/24/2021

The unions and the Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs of Cádiz (FEMCA) have arrived this Wednesday to a pre-agreement that will end the indefinite strike that workers in the province’s sector have been holding for nine days.

In the fourth meeting that they have held in Seville since the start of the indefinite strike, the employers and the union representatives of the UGT and CCOO have reached, after eleven hours of debate, a preliminary agreement that now it must be ratified by the workers, after which the signature will proceed, union sources have reported.

José Manuel Rodríguez Saucedo, secretary of the UGT-FICA in Campo de Gibraltar, explained that the preliminary agreement “does not include everything at all of what we were pursuing. Of course, it does not include the claims of the employer’s association, much less the original ones.”

However, he has indicated that the unions that have worked in the negotiation value it “positively”.

The union representative has not wanted to make public the terms of the pre-agreement until the workers know and ratify them. This Wednesday there will be some assemblies of union delegates to that on Thursday the workers ratify it, after which the preliminary agreement will become an agreement. “If they do not ratify it, we would have to continue negotiating“, has added.

The negotiation, held within the Andalusian Council of Labor Relations, a labor mediation body of the Employment Department of the Junta de Andalucía, has lasted for eleven hours, in which there have been moments of tension that augured a new failure.

The pre-agreement ends an indefinite strike that for nine days has sown riots, roadblocks, barricades and container fires, the main industrial hubs in the province of Cádiz.

The metal sector of Cádiz is made up of 29,000 workers and 5,600 companies, including auxiliary industries of the large factories in the naval and aeronautical field, such as Navantia or Airbus, which is where the protest has had the most impact, and mechanical workshops, plumbing or metalwork.