

According to experts, for good control of prediabetes it is necessary to: avoid skipping meals, give up soft drinks, engage in physical activity and balance meals.

Taking into account the disproportionate increase in cases of diabetes in the world and the United States, every day more people are interested in making focused adjustments in their lifestyle that allow them to reduce their risk. Finally the data does not lie: More than 30% of Americans consider themselves prediabetic, and most don’t even know it. Prediabetes occurs when your blood sugar is elevated, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Blood sugar levels can stay in the prediabetes range for years before being detected. The good news is that it is possible to control prediabetes with lifestyle changes: improving the quality of the diet, doing physical activity and controlling stress levels are all aspects that contribute to improving blood sugar levels and that can prevent type 2 diabetes. In fact, research from the CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Program has shown that lifestyle changes can prevent or delay diabetes for up to 10 years.

Based on the above, we set about compiling some tips on the best daily eating habits that will make a significant difference in managing diabetes. Also, remember that a good alternative to assess risk is through the American Diabetes Association risk test.

1. Avoid skipping meals

At first glance and without much support, people often think that eating less frequently may seem like the right solution to lower blood sugar; however, it can actually cause major changes in blood sugar control. The main reason is that skipping meals often contributes to increased hunger later on and makes portion control difficult. The experts’ recommendation is to eat balanced meals every 4 to 5 hours to keep blood sugar levels stable and prevent low blood sugar levels.

2. Kick the habit of drinking soda

Regular sodas they have more than nine teaspoons of sugar. Even more worrying, sweet drinks lack fiber or protein to slow down the absorption of those added sugars. Therefore, the most important measure for those who have a recurring habit of consuming regular soft drinks: it is forceful and they will have to stop completely. The good news is that there are great options to forget sugary drinks forever, bet on drinking: green tea, natural infusions, sparkling water, coffee and natural drinks.

3. Avoid snacking throughout the day

Frequent grazing or snacking throughout the day is a sure way to get your blood sugar levels up during the day. Snacking generally produces more frequent spikes in blood sugar that rise throughout the day. Therefore the best recommendation of the experts, is choosing a balanced snack that has a choice of protein and carbohydrates together. Some easy options include: apple with peanut butter, whole grain crackers and queso fresco, Greek yogurt and berries, or walnuts and dark chocolate.

4. Avoid sitting down after eating

Many people use to sit down to watch TV and rest after eating, it is a habit that has been normalized for years. However, it can contribute to higher blood sugar levels after a meal. Instead, go for a short walk after your biggest meal to lower your blood sugar more quickly. Even 10 minutes of activity can make a significant difference.

According to experts, the best advice is to opt for more balanced meals. In a way, it is no secret to say that not only what we eat affects our blood sugar level: but also the food combinations we choose. It is well known that a high carbohydrate meal alone is sure to influence glucose levels. However, choosing a complex carbohydrate and combining it with protein, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables will result in a balanced and varied meal.

For example, a high carbohydrate meal alone is sure to raise glucose levels. However, choosing a carbohydrate and combining it with protein, healthy fats, and vegetables will result in a totally different blood sugar response. Seeking balance in everyday dishes is the best long-term alternative and is also related to other health benefits, bet on emphasizing the consumption of lean proteins, non-starchy vegetables (such as green leafy vegetables, celery, broccoli, eggplant, cucumber, mushrooms, asparagus, artichoke, and onion) and complex carbohydrates. This is a scheme that ensures optimal balance at each meal and that benefits glucose control and body weight in the long term.

