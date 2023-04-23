The Executive Vice President of Corfo (Chilean Production Development Corporation), José Miguel Benavente, referred to the Government’s announcement to begin negotiations with SQM and Albemarle within the framework of the National Lithium Strategy. in conversation with 24 hours of TVNalso responded to Elon Musk.

Let us remember that during the morning of this Saturday, the Tesla magnate referred to Chilean lithium. The conversation took place in the middle of a publication by the financial services company Unusual Whales, which commented on its Twitter account that “Chile will nationalize the country’s lithium industry, the world’s second largest producer of the essential metal in vehicle batteries. electricity, to boost its economy and protect its environment.

“Lithium is very common throughout the Earth. What matters is the refining capacity”, was the response of Musk, owner of Twitter and Tesla.

CORFO’s response

From CORFO, Benavente responded to these statements in the interview with 24H. “Precisely in Chile we have refining capacity,” he said. “Within the current contracts, and which we are going to continue maintaining, they stipulate that 25% of lithium production can be used by third parties (public or private company) that want to develop a productive chain,” explained the executive.

He added that from CORFO “we have just made an international tender so that half of that 25% is used. It was awarded a Chinese company, which is going to do exactly what Elon Musk says: but not just refine”

“It is going to start producing part of the battery cathodes in Chile. It is an investment of 300 million dollars, 290 to be more exact. This company will be anchored in the city of Antofagasta and will provide employment for 500 people”, he added.

Benavente explained that “this will not only be focused on the issue of refining, which is already done in Chile, but we are also going to begin to move through the production chain, generating economic value in the Chilean territory, more and more. This company was very interested, presented a very interesting proposal that we evaluated, and we awarded it a week ago”.

“So we are exactly in line with what this person (Elon Musk) mentions,” he said, responding to the mogul directly.

National lithium strategy

The national lithium strategy in Chile also proposes to explore about twenty other salt flats in the country, from which lithium could potentially be extracted. It is a proposal that was (and is) part of the government program of the current president of that nation, Gabriel Boric.

Currently the salt flat where lithium is extracted in Chile is the Atacama salt flat, but it is known that the country has other important points from which this resource could be exploited. The president’s announcement aims to improve the strategy for its exploitation, considering that there is a boom in the price of lithium, since it is very important in the production of batteries and other electronic devices.

“We must take advantage of this international demand. It is necessary to develop a capacity that is not only productive, but also knowledge”, said the representative of CORFO in this regard.

Environment and lithium extraction

But the plan not only seeks to focus on productivity, but also on caring for the environment with respect to the production chain. It would considerably affect water resources.

However, “there are technologies that are being tested for less environmental impact,” said Benavente. “You have to know better the management of the salt flats. Improving the exploration and exploitation process and knowing how much it affects biodiversity over time,” she added.

Lithium is a non-metallic mineral that belongs to all Chileans by law, for this reason those who exploit it are charged a tax. “Let the strategy put this at the center,” said the CORFO representative, also stressing that it will be necessary to work on a relationship with the communities that have cared for these salt flats for hundreds of years.