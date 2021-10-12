MLB awards are not only fun to wait for winners, but to speculate, fail, and guess.

The editors, writers and contributors to El Fildeo have their candidates for every award that MLB awards year after year.

Aurelio Vargas

MVPS: Shohei Ohtani in the AL and Juan Soto in the National League Rookies of the year: Luis Garcia / Astros / LA and, Jonathan India / Reds / LN CY Young: Robbie Ray / Blue Jays / LA and Corbin Burnes / Brewers / LN Comeback of the Year: Trey Mancini Managers of the Year: Scott Servaris / Seattle Mariners and Gabe Klaper, San Francisco Giants.

Jose Alfredo Otero:

MVPS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the AL and Bryce Harper in the National League. Rookies of the Year: Randy Arozarena / Rays / LA y, Jonathan India / Reds / LN CY Young: Robbie Ray / Blue Jays / LA and Max Scherzer / Dodgers / LN Comeback of the Year: Trey Mancini Managers of the Year: Alex Cora / Red Sox from Boston and Gabe Klaper, San Francisco Giants.

Renso Gómez Herrera:

MVPS: Shohei Ohtani in the AL and Bryce Harper in the National League Rookies of the year: Adolis Garcia / Astros / LA and, Jonathan India / Reds / LN CY Young: Robbie Ray / Blue Jays / LA and Max Scherzer / Dodgers / LN Comeback of the Year: Trey Mancini Managers of the Year: Scott Servaris / Seattle Mariners and Gabe Klaper, San Francisco Giants.

Enrique Daniel Cáceres

MVPS: Shohei Ohtani in the AL and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the National League Rookies of the year: Luis García / Astros / LA and, Trevor Rogers / Marlins / LN / Reds / LN CY Young: Robbie Ray / Blue Jays / LA and Max Scherzer / Dodgers / LN Comeback of the year: Trey Mancini / Orioles / La and Buster Posey in the NL. Managers of the Year: Scott Servaris / Seattle Mariners and Gabe Klaper, San Francisco Giants.

Carlos Eduardo Gonzalez

MVPS: Shohei Ohtani in the AL and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the National League Rookies of the year: Luis García / Astros / LA and, Trevor Rogers / Marlins / LN / Reds / LN CY Young: Lance Lynn / White Sox / LA and Corbin Burnes / Milwauuke Brewers / LN Comeback of the year: Trey Mancini / Orioles / La and Buster Posey in the NL. Managers of the Year: Tony la Russa / White Sox Chicago and Gabe Klaper, San Francisco Giants.

Carlos Moreta

MVPS: Shohei Ohtani in the AL and Bryce Harper in the National League Rookies of the year: Randy Arozarena / Rays / LA and, Jonathan India / Reds / LN CY Young: Robbie Ray / Blue Jays / LA and Corbin Burnes / Brewers / LN Comeback of the Year: Trey Mancini / Orioles / LA and Bryan Reynols / Pirates / LN Managers of the Year: Scott Servaris / Seattle Mariners and Gabe Klaper, San Francisco Giants.

Jesus Alain Fernandez Lorenzo

MVPS: Shohei Ohtani in the AL and Trea Turner in the National League Rookies of the year: Adolis Garcia / Rangers / LA and, Trevor Rogers / Marlins / LN CY Young: Robbie Ray / Blue Jays / LA and Walker Buehler / Dodgers / LN Return of the Year: Trey Mancini / Orioles / LA and Bryan Reynols / Pirates / LN Managers of the Year: Scott Servaris / Seattle Mariners and Gabe Klaper, San Francisco Giants.

Enderson Gomez

MVPS: Shohei Ohtani in the AL and Bryce Harper in the National League Rookies of the year: Luis Garcia / Astros / LA and Jonathan India / Reds / LN CY Young: Robbie Ray / Blue Jays / LA and Max Scherzer / Brewers / LN Comeback of the Year: Trey Mancini / Orioles / LA and Bryan Reynols / Pirates / LN Managers of the Year: Scott Servaris / Seattle Mariners and Gabe Klaper, San Francisco Giants.