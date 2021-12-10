The main event at UFC 269 will pit lightweight champion Charles Oliveira against dangerous challenger Dustin Poirier.

It is a clash of styles between two warriors with a long journey inside the Octagon. Both Charles and Dustin are guys who rise to the top of the division on their own merits. The crowd is divided, but the stakes favor challenger Dustin Poirier.

On this occasion, we will see the predictions of three colleagues that you may know from their YouTube channels. And if not, be sure to check them out.

Carlos Santamaría – MMA Addicts

In the last numbered event of the year, Dustin Poirier with a great arsenal of striking, has the opportunity to be the undisputed champion of lightweight, against a Charles Oliveira who seems to be very well prepared and evolved, not to loose his championship. They both have an incredible hunger to succeed and continue their winning streak. On the one hand we have an almost pure striker and on the other we have a jiu jitsu artist who holds the record for the most wins by submission within the UFC. This is what makes this fight so close.

It is clear that the direction the fight takes is paramount. Since, if the match takes place mainly on the ground, we all know that it will be the Brazilian who will take it away. But if it takes place mostly standing, it is ‘El Diamante’ who will have the advantage to win. So from my humble point of view, I think the fight, due to the intensity that Poirier uses with his punches, will go to the ground. Since, Oliveira will be in trouble in the vertical and will go to his most comfortable terrain, and there I think he will finish the North American.

I don’t dare say in which round this fight will end. I just think that the Brazilian will be the one to take the victory and make his first successful defense in the division.

Carlos Calderón – The Mental Corner

When facing fighters at this high level, it is difficult to accurately predict a winner and the method he will use to achieve it.

If we analyze the styles of each trying to predict how they would mesh with each other, I think that Dustin Poirier has a better chance of winning the fight. Oliveira’s best chances of winning the fight, in theory, would be in the early rounds, trying to land a submission. It should be noted that the same was predicted about Oliveira in his fight against Chandler and he ended up knocking him out in the second round. In high performance anything can happen.

On the Poirier side, I think he has a better chance because he even put Khabib himself in a tight spot with his boxing and on the floor with a guillotine that he couldn’t close. His game has grown in all respects. But in my opinion, the key is in Poirier’s heart, both literal and analogy. His cardiovascular level and the stamina he exhibits in his fights like with Gaethje, Holloway or Hooker make me think that as the fight goes on, it will be more and more difficult for Oliveira to put him in trouble.

So I won’t be surprised who comes out the winner. They are both warriors, but if I have to predict it, I see Poirier win by TKO in the fourth round.

Matías Asconeguy – MMAtías Asconeguy Raco

This is one of those fights where an expert would say, “who the f * ck knows!”

Two spectacular mixed martial artists in their prime. Some of the best the lightweight division has seen in recent years. Both are super complete fighters with many weapons in their arsenal to claim victory. Born finishers; exalted BJJ level for MMA by champion Charles Oliveira, with UFC finishing records. And Dustin Poirier with an exquisite boxing with which he has swept many of his wars.

A great opportunity to observe athletes of the highest level, practically forged in the UFC. Elite MMA where the differences will be millimeter. It all comes down to a clash of combat strategies. And in developing the right game plan to prevail.

Although Poirier’s boxing is tough and brilliant, there would be no significant striking differences between the two. I think Oliveira’s defense (movement and coverage) will be enough to nullify the offense. I see a small advantage in Poirier’s low kicks, and this argument is not based on his last two fights. I see an advantage in the clinch for Oliveira. Occasional and circumstantial fighters both; while I don’t think takedowns are attempted, the fight can be brought down, without question. from the gate above all and Poirier could punish hard from here, with the danger that this represents.

Despite the fact that Poirier is a black belt, I give Oliveira the advantage on the ground; many of his fights are ended by submission and he has a very, very dangerous “second round”. I would like to see ‘El Diamante’ come out triumphant. But perhaps there are more feasible scenarios in which Charles Oliveira can win.

