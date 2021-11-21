

Authorities offer up to $ 50,000 for information leading to the murder suspect.

Photo: Mark Makela / .

The life of a pregnant woman was taken away by being fatally shot while unloading gifts from her own baby shower in Philadelphia on Saturday night, in what authorities suspect was a targeted shooting.

The murder of the 32-year-old woman, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, occurred in your seventh month of pregnancy and in the midst of a violent year in Philadelphia that could reach historic homicide numbers, ABC News reported.

After being shot, the woman was taken to the Einsten Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead along with her son, police said.

So far, investigators have not been able to find the whereabouts of the suspect or suspects, or the causes that could have caused the fatal incident.

“The person who did this couldn’t be more cowardly.”Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told ABC Philadelphia.

Coulter explained that the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m., in northeast Philadelphia when the victim returned home from her baby shower and unloaded the gifts from her Kia Soul, which was parked outside her home. .

An officer reported that while patrolling two blocks from the event, he heard the shots and described the pregnant woman outside her home with gunshot wounds to the stomach, the authorities pointed out.

Officers came to collect at least 11 shell casings at the scene, police added.

“When I look at this situation, it seems like someone was targeting it, looking for it,” Mayor Coulter told ABC Philadelphia.

For his part, the mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, reported thate city offers a $ 50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest related to, he indicated on Sunday morning.

This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victim’s loved ones during this painful time. The City is offering a $ 50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Contact @phillypolice by calling or texting 215-686-8477.https: //t.co/lOgwx1WcUj – Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) November 21, 2021

The city of Philadelphia is in the midst of a wave of violence, with homicides rising 13% from 2020 to date, a tally by the City Controller’s Office noted. So far, 491 homicides have been investigated, while last year was rocked with 499 murders.

You may also like:

• Subject was arrested for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in the garden of his Long Island home

• Texas police are looking for a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend who informed him days before that she was pregnant

• NJ mother accused of suffocating and killing her two children will remain in jail until her next hearing.