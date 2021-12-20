12/20/2021 at 17:36 CET

The Premier league does not want to stop before the new wave of the pandemic. . has revealed this Monday that, in the meeting held between all the English clubs, the vast majority of teams bet to continue with the competition, to the extent possible.

The same media adds that a sector of clubs, among which was Liverpool He has proposed suspending some league matches to give the squads a break and try to reduce the number of infections. More teams would have joined his proposal, but the vast majority of those present have decided to go ahead with the competition. For them, the maneuver is “Too complex & rdquor; and it has “many risks & rdquor; in terms of finding a place to play postponed games in the future.

Another of the great reasons is also economic. Any type of suspension would entail losses in the Premier in concept of compensation to televisions with rights. Matchday 20, which will be held on December 28 and 29, was one of those designated as a candidate to be suspended. However, he had these matches exclusively Amazon prime. In fact, they were a central part of the bet of the American company when buying these rights, since they expected high audiences with many spectators spending the parties at home.

A third scenario that has been suggested in the same meeting, based on the same information from ., is to stop the Premier in its tracks until the situation weakens. This scenario has not had the support of any club. The three options have not been put to a vote. The English league has used the meeting to listen to their concerns and take note, although the final decision will ultimately rest with the clubs. At this time, everything indicates that after the great conclusion of the meeting is that everything must remain the same in the Premier League.