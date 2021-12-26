12/26/2021 at 18:45 CET

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City thrashed (6-3) Leicester City in one of the great matches of the Boxing Day match. After a great first half, the skyblues conceded facilities and Brendan Rodgers’ team put on a great squeeze with three goals in 15 minutes.

8 – Man City’s 6-3 win over Leicester saw eight different scorers; only Spurs 4-5 Arsenal in November 2004 has seen more different scorers in a single game (excluding own goals) in @premierleague history (9). Spread. pic.twitter.com/D1sEk5iMaR – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2021

The citizens, who remain at the top of the table with this Christmas victory, They showed their best offensive version and the match left up to eight different scorers: De Bruyne, Mahrez, Gündogan, Sterling, Laporte, Maddison, Lookman and Iheanacho.

In this way, City 6-3 Leicester becomes the second game with the most different scorers in the history of the Premier League Just behind Tottenham 4-5 Arsenal in November 2004, which recorded a total of nine scorers.

Most Favorite to Title

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City win has reinforced his status as favorite to repeat the title. In a unique state of form and game across the continent, the British team continues to add three at a time towards the championship, which would be the second in a row and the fourth in the last five editions.

With a total of 47 points and what Liverpool and Chelsea will do in their respective games, the citizens They have a luxury squad and their numbers are evident: 15 wins, two draws and two losses with 50 goals for and 12 against in 19 games..