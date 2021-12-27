12/26/2021 at 7:13 PM CET

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal was exhibited on Boxing Day 2021 with a bulky win (0-5) over Norwich to confirm its great moment of form. After signing three defeats at the start, the British are consolidated in the Champions League area when they reached Ecuador.

5 – Arsenal’s 5-0 win at Norwich was their joint-heaviest margin of victory in an away @premierleague match, level with 6-1 victories at Middlesbrough in April 1999 and Everton in August 2009. Rampage. pic.twitter.com/fYLn1UQjKy – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2021

The Gunners, who have four consecutive domestic championship victories, have posted their highest margin of victory away from home in the Premier League since August 2009, when they thrashed (1-6) at Everton.

In this line, the result against Norwich is situated in the highest step equaled with the 1-6 already mentioned against Everton and another 1-6 against Middlesbrough in April 1999.

Arsenal aims high

Mikel Arteta’s team has reversed the critical situation with which they reached the first national team break: three defeats, one of them in the form of a win, with zero goals in favor and a total of nine against.

The British have signed four consecutive victories and have established themselves in the shadow of the three great favorites in the table: Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. Currently they sign 35 points with 11 wins, two draws and six losses, in addition to 32 goals for and 32 against.