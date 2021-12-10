12/09/2021 at 20:15 CET

Bacary sagna he was one of the untouchables of Arsene wenger at Arsenal during the seven seasons that the Frenchman played with the ‘Gunners’. The winger, who came to the London team in the 2007-08 campaign, became a key player in his coach’s scheme, thus taking over the winger from the right. Without a doubt, he was a great player for him. Arsenal, where played 284 games, before going free to Manchester City.

Precisely the last of the games he played was the 3-2 victory in the FA Cup final against him Hull City and that was his only title won with Arsenal. At that moment, the Frenchman already knew that this would be his last game as a ‘gunner’ player, as he revealed that the contract talks to extend his contract did not go well. Speaking precisely of this last game with Arsenal, Sagna commented to ‘SunSport’ that “It was very difficult for me because it was the club that I loved“.

The current 38-year-old, after the contract negotiations did not fluctuate, swapped Emirates for Etihad in 2014, in a free operation and ended his seven years of service in North London. At the time rumors spread that he was signed by City for financial reasons, which even caused boos from Arsenal fans on his return to Emirates. However, now seven years later, the French has denied these claims.

“The conversations I had with them (the Arsenal) they were not going wellso now I had decided that I was leaving because I wanted to feel loved. You really want to feel the love. I did my best for the club even when I was not mentally well due to personal circumstances. People criticize me today saying that I left for money, but I stayed at the club for six years with the same contract and if you ask Arsene Wenger not once did I ask for more money“.

“I really played with my heart, so when I came back to the club and people started booing me it hurt. But I guess that’s life and I still have a lot of love for the club and I want them to do well. Even if he criticized him, he would always do so from a good place, with good intention. When you love something, you have to be fair and honest, “he said.