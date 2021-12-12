12/12/2021 at 17:11 CET

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, scored the winning goal (0-1) against Norwich City on matchday 16 of the Premier League from the penalty spot. In what was the British team’s second game with Ralf Rangnick at the helm, the attacker was once again decisive with his goals.

4 & 7 – No player has scored more winning goals in the Premier League this season than Cristiano Ronaldo (4, level with Bernardo Silva), while only Jamie Vardy’s goals (8 points) have been worth more points for his side than Ronaldo’s (7 points). Reliant. pic.twitter.com/bvLkbs8Zrq – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2021

The Portuguese, who is living his second spell at Old Trafford after leaving Juventus, has scored a total of four winning goals this 2021/22 season, the same number as Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. No other player maintains that level of determination in British competition.

The ex of Real Madrid, in this line, has given the red team seven points, the second most after Jamie Vardy, who has a total of eight. The team has changed its face with the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s determination remains unappealable.

The Rangnick stage gets off to a good start

The Red Devils added their third consecutive victory in the Premier League and remain in fifth position, just one point behind the Champions zone. Despite being one of the favorites for the title along with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, the team had a start to the season with five defeats, three draws and five victories.

The German coach’s team has changed radically with his arrival and Manchester United is once again one of the great rivals to beat this season. After also winning by the minimum against Crystal Palace, the British settled the Champions League process with a tie, where they had the ticket as first group insured.