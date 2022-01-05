01/05/2022 at 19:30 CET

The Premier League will no longer require footballers to undergo two PCR tests per week and will only have to undergo daily antigen tests.

Starting this Thursday, the 20 Premier League clubs will only have to carry out a daily antigen test on their players, while PCRs will be reserved to confirm positives.

This measure has been introduced after the UK Government has announced that PCR will no longer be required for citizens who test positive for covid-19 in an antigen test.

In this way, isolation periods will be shortened, since it will start to count from the positive one in the antigen test and not in the PCR one.

This decision has been taken at a time when the Premier League has spent several weeks exceeding the 90 weekly infections between footballers and club workers and the United Kingdom sets a record of daily positives, with more than 200,000 cases this Tuesday.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The increase in outbreaks in English teams has led to the postponement of 17 Premier League matches since the beginning of December.

The last to be suspended was the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals between Arsenal and Liverpool, which had to be played this Thursday.