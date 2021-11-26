11/26/2021 at 18:59 CET

The owner of the Crystal Palace, Steve Parish, expressed his doubts about the project ‘fan-led review‘, that intends to reform english football, and said that it can harm the sport and “be a shot in the foot“. Parish was very critical of this reform that aims to, among other measures, creation of an independent body to oversee the entry of new owners into the league and the payment of a tax by the clubs for each signing which will have to be reinvested in English football.

“Tracey crouch (the deputy who carried out the report) has done a great job, but I think these solutions are in serious danger of damaging, without intending it, to sport long term, “Parish told the Premier League.” For example, the idea that an industry regulator would be good is not necessarily true and we have seen it in other industries such as energy“, he pointed.

According Parish, the creation of this body that controls the new owners will be very difficult to implement. “Tracey knows deep down that an operation like that of Newcastle could not have been stopped in any way. Is unstoppable. We have lost that opportunity to try to stop it. Saudi Arabia is a country with which we already do business very openly. If they want to get a business here, they should be able to, I don’t see why a football club has to be anything different. The fans are happy with the investment, “he added. Parish.

“We are the envy of the world, no doubt. We have risen from the COVID crisis as the healthiest championship in the world. Now the rest of the leagues are looking at us, thinking about this report, in a comical way, thinking that we are going to shoot ourselves in the foot, “he said.