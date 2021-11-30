11/30/2021 at 20:10 CET

Jack grealish revealed on ‘The Telegraph’ that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the one who was manager of Manchester United, was very close to signing him in the summer of 2020, a season before he finally did it for another Manchester team, but in this case City. Finally, the pass through the ‘red devils’ did not take place and the English midfielder ended up signing the renewal with Aston Villa with a release clause of 100 million pounds, due to the interest of the Mancunians.

This was stated by the English player himself: “I was very close to going (to the Manchester United), but in the end nothing happened. We played United in a preseason game on Saturday and we were not supposed to play a cup game at Burton the following Tuesday. But after the United game I told them Purslow (sports director of the Aston Villa) and my agent that if I did not leave, I would sign a new contract and I did “.

“The following Tuesday, then I went in with my dog ​​in the morning, i signed the new contract and ended up playing for the team later that day in the cup game at Burton. We all agreed with the clause. If any team wanted to pay it, that would be a benefit for all because it means that I have had an incredible season and that Aston Villa received 100 million (pounds) “, he explained.

In addition to the already known interests of the two Manchester teams (United and City), the Tottenham was also interested in a move to bring in Grealish. before the interest of Manchester United itself. Nevertheless, Jack finally ended up signing for him Manchester City, although he has not managed to find the key to become the undisputed that Guardiola thought he would be when he ordered his signing. In this sense, the Englishman has only scored one goal in nine Premier League games and, although he has shown flashes, he has not yet reached the level at which so many teams were interested in him.