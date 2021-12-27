12/27/2021 at 09:01 CET

Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho, has become the player with most penalties scored in a calendar year in the Premier League with a total of nine successful shots alongside Steven Gerrard (2014) and Matt Le Tissier (1994).

9 – Jorginho has scored nine penalties in the @premierleague in 2021, the joint-most by a player in a single calendar year in the competition’s history, alongside @ mattletiss7 in 1994 and Steven Gerrard in 2014. Johnny. – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2021

The Italian, who was key with two goals from 11 meters to defeat Aston Villa, has established himself as the official maximum penalty kicker with Thomas Tuchel: he has scored nine penalty goals in 2021.

The ex of the Naples has conquered this last year the UEFA champions league and the Eurocup Y has finished third in the voting for the Ballon d’Or: only Leo Messi and Robert Lewandowski have surpassed him in the ranking.

Chelsea does not lose rope

Thomas Tuchel’s team did not fail (1-3) against Aston Villa at home and remains in the ointment for the Premier League: equals Liverpool, which has a pending game against Leeds United, and is six points behind Manchester City.

The Londoners left behind two straight games without a win in the British championship and They are one game away from finishing an excellent 2021, marked by the achievement of the UEFA Champions League after the arrival of the German coach to the detriment of Frank Lampard.