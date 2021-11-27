11/26/2021 at 18:57 CET

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, assured that the Spanish-Brazilian Thiago Alcantara it’s a “fantastic player“And when he is not there they have to look for solutions. The Spanish midfielder scored a great goal in this week’s victory against Porto and has played the last four games with the ‘Reds’ at a great level.

About the former FC Barcelona player, Klopp assured: “Thiago is a fantastic player. When he is not there, we have to find solutions, it is not as simple as putting someone else and that’s it. We have great quality in the middle when all of our midfielders are fit. We can choose from many variants. Thiago has a very specific way of playing. It is very helpful in the field when it has rhythmSo we have to make sure that we give it to him, but without burning it, “added the German at a press conference.

In addition, the Liverpool coach joked with the signing of Ralf Rangnick for Manchester United and said that not good news another great coach to reach the Premier League. Rangnick, that Until now he served as sports director of Lokomotiv Moscow, will sign in the next few days as technician of the Manchester United as a substitute for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Unfortunately, another great coach is coming to the Premier,” he said. Klopp at a press conference, in a phrase that contrary to what seems it’s all a compliment to Rangnick.

“Ralf is a very experienced coach. He made two teams appear out of nowhere and become threats in Germany, with Hoffenheim and Leipzig. United will be a very organized team on the pitch, we will have to deal with it. This is not good news for the rest of the clubs, “said the current Liverpool FC manager. Jurgen Klopp.