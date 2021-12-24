12/24/2021 at 11:50 CET

Liverpool and the penalty shoot-outs have maintained an idyll since time immemorial. Throughout their history they have played a total of 24, of which 17 ended up falling from the side of the British team, which is 71% effective.

The reds, who are completing a great season under Jürgen Klopp, defeated Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in the EFL quarter-finals on penalties with a single error on the fifth shot.

The most remembered penalty shootout recently is the final of the 2019 European Super Cup. As reigning UEFA Champions League champions and against a booming Chelsea, Klopp’s men prevailed in the penalty shoot-out after 2-2 at the end of extra time.

Liverpool, candidate for everything

The British team is completing an excellent 2021/22 season. After showing many grays last season, conditioned by the multiple injuries of important players, the Reds have recovered their status and enter the round of contenders for all titles.

In the Premier League, Manchester City and Chelsea are their main threats, while the UEFA Champions League, too, in addition to other powerful clubs such as PSG or Bayern.