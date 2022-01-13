01/13/2022 at 10:55 CET

The hitherto full back of Everton, Lucas Digne, has signed for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. Without announcing the extension of his contract, according to the English press the operation could have been closed for around 30 million euros.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of @LucasDigne from Everton! ✅ – Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 13, 2022

The Frenchman, who has gone through clubs like FC Barcelona, ​​Roma, PSG or Everton, It becomes the second winter reinforcement for the British after the signing of another former Barça player like Philippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the season.

The defender has played 15 games this season 2021/22 and He has closed his time in Liverpool with 127 appearances in official matches with six goals and 20 assists since arriving from the Camp Nou. in exchange for 20 million euros.

Steven Gerrard delighted with your arrival

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was especially excited about his signing: “When Lucas became available, we took the opportunity to bring him to the club. His arrival is exciting for me and everyone associated with Aston Villa.”.

Along these lines, the former Liverpool captain recognized that Digne raises the competitive ceiling of the team and will be an important name in the dressing room for the rest of the players: “Signing a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our team.”.