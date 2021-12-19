12/19/2021 at 18:49 CET

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is still a fearsome team. They beat Newcastle at home (0-4) on matchday 18 of the Premier League and they confirm their authority: they have scored a total of 104 goals and have added 34 victories in this 2021.

34 – Manchester City recorded their 34th league victory of 2021, establishing a new record for the most top-flight wins by a team in a calendar year. Architect. pic.twitter.com/4IX2Bpc1KK – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2021

The British, who they are one of the big favorites both in the domestic championship and in the UEFA Champions League, they have broken two historical records: they have become the team with the most victories achieved in a calendar year and have exceeded the scoring record (103) of the 1929 team.

The skyblues have a total of eight consecutive victories and are currently leaders of the Premier League with 44 points, three more than Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool and six more than Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. Except for surprise, they will be the winter champions in the domestic championship.

Candidates for everything

With the exception of the Carabao Cup, where they lost on penalties in the round of 16 against West Ham, Pep Guardiola’s are candidates in the rest of the titles: both in the Premier League, where they aspire to repeat a title, and in the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

The top European competition is one of the club’s great obsessions: the first continental title in history was resisted last season by losing the final to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, one of the teams that has made the Catalan coach suffer the most in Manchester.