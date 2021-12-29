12/29/2021 at 23:06 CET

Daniel Guillén

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has been one of the best teams of 2021 by far. After the achievement of the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, in addition to reaching the final of the Champions League, the British ended the year as leaders and with authority.

The skyblues, who are great candidates in all competitions at stake, They closed the year with a total of 36 wins and 110 goals in favor after defeating Brentford on the last date. The team was superior and confirmed its tenth consecutive victory in the Premier League.

The citizen team leaves at the end of the year as the undisputed leader with a total of 50 points out of 60 possible and with a margin of eight on the Chelsea of ​​Thomas Tuchel, the great threat. 16 wins, two draws and two losses with 51 goals for and 12 against. The highest scorer, the strongest and the most leader.

An exciting 2022

City has lost Ferran Torres, transferred to FC Barcelona for an amount close to 55 million euros, but has an exquisite squad in which players such as De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Ederson or Jack Grealish stand out, among others.

The arrival of 2022 does it at the best possible moment: the team shines on all lines and his level of play is difficult to achieve by his rivals, who have also signed 10 consecutive victories in the domestic championship.