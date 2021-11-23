11/23/2021 at 10:22 CET

The Manchester United is looking for a new coach after the cessation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Different names have come out that Old Trafford have put on the table, such as Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique and lately Mauricio Pochettino.

The current PSG coach is, according to all the English press, the one chosen for the bench from Old trafford. The covers of the sports newspapers in the United Kingdom this Tuesday have agreed to give prominence to the Argentine.

“United want Pochettino now”, headlines Mirror Sport. The media, along with the others, ensures that the Manchester offices have already contacted the technician to bring him as quickly as possible. Manchester sees in the figure of the Argentine the perfect replacement, and the ideal antidote to be the antagonist of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

What’s more, Pochettino lands today in Manchester, to concentrate for tomorrow night’s Champions League game, precisely against the Pep’s City at the Etihad Stadium.

| Daily Express Sport

“The madness of money”, is the headline of Daily Mail, which focuses its attention on Harry maguire and his words in which he asked that the technician not be blamed but the players. The media assures that United prepares a bag of millions of euros to bring the Argentine, and pay his clause to remove him from PSG.

“Craziness”, adds Star Sport, which highlights the important game that Michael Carrick’s men play this Tuesday at the Estadio de la Cerámica against Villarreal.