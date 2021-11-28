11/28/2021

The Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has assured that in the future he would be passionate about directing a national team in the previous match against West Ham: “I would love to. I have already said that when I finish here I would like to lead a team in a World Cup. But it is not easy to find it: there are few positions”.

Catalan, who faces his fifth season in the Premier and he has two more years left on his contract, he acknowledged that his absolute priority is Manchester City, but did not rule out the possibility of having separate paths in the medium-term future: “I want to be here as long as possible: both my energy and my love are here. After that I don’t know what will happen”.

The former FC Barcelona coach also pointed out that he would not coach any other English team: “If I cannot coach a national team, I will coach clubs, so it will not be a problem. But in England, being here, I think I will always be at Manchester City and if I have to go back it would be to City “. “I would not coach another club in England apart from this club.”, he sentenced.

Manchester City, for the lead

Pep Guardiola’s men are looking for a new victory against West Ham in the Premier League, which would be the third in a row, and put pressure on the current leader, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. The three points would leave the Skyblues with the same points as the Londoners, who face a tough game against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The English team is one of the big favorites for the title: they have won three of the last four editions and are included in the roster of contenders alongside Jürgen Klopp’s Chelsea and Liverpool. The arrival of a player like Jack Grealish has raised the competitive ceiling of the team, which also aspires to the UEFA Champions League.