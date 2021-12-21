12/20/2021 at 7:46 PM CET

Richarlison de Andrade He came to Everton in the 2018-19 season. Since then, the Brazilian has been chaining good performances, to such an extent that he is currently considered as one of the best strikers in the top English domestic competition. His performance during these years has been excellent, and as a consequence he has also debuted in recent times with his national team, Brazil.

Both humble and complicated beginnings

However, this season he has been unlucky as he suffered an injury that kept him off the pitch for quite some time. Now, recovered and one hundred percent, Richarlison has been erected as the most key player on your team, Everton. Precisely the Brazilian has been the protagonist of an interview published by the newspaper ‘As’, where, among other things, he has opened up about his humble past: “My childhood was very poor.”

“I was born in a city in the north of the state of Espírito Santo, in southeastern Brazil. It is a small town, where many people work in the fields and there is a lot of poverty. I was very young I saw my parents working all day to pay the bills and every month it was difficult to have enough money, even with a lot of effort. I worked from an early age to help: I sold sweets, ice creams and even picked up coffee with my grandfather when I was a teenager. “

“My brothers and I we lived in a poor and dangerous part of town. I saw a lot of bad things like drugs and violence. It was very complicated, but I had guardian angels who always led me to the right side. Many childhood friends were not so lucky and ended up in jail. Thank God and the people who helped me, I went to football, which was always my dream, and I did. I feel very privileged and fortunate because it could have been different, & rdquor; he said.

His most critical moment, when a gun was pointed at his head

In addition, he also recalled an episode in which a gun was pointed at his head when he was returning home from soccer school: “I was returning from soccer school with my friends and a man thought he was selling drugs in the area where he sold drugs. He pointed a gun at my head and threatened meBut thank God he was calm enough to explain that he was coming back from football and that he was not selling or using drugs. I wanted to shoot myself, but football literally saved my life& rdquor ;, he emphasized.

Your current moment and situation

Finally, in relation to his current moment and his return after the injury, Richarlison commented: “I had only played four games when I came back against Watford. Now I feel good, ready to get back to my best level and help the club win again, What is the most important. I believe that as the next matches go by I will return to my best level. I am working hard so that this happens as soon as possible “, sentenced.