12/06/2021 at 20:42 CET

The Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard, has given a 180 degree turn to the sports project: has scored three wins in his first four games and has already equaled the number achieved with Dean Smith on the bench in the first 11 days of the Premier League.

3/4 – Having only won three of their first 11 Premier League games of the season under Dean Smith (D1 L7), Aston Villa have since won three of their first four under Steven Gerrard (L1). Statement. pic.twitter.com/LBLycbngHV – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2021

The Briton, who had a great time for Rangers in Scottish football, has fallen on his feet at Villa Park and the team’s performance is flawless: has defeated Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0), Crystal Palace (1-2) and Leicester City (2-1) and has only signed a defeat against the reigning champions, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, by 1- 2.

The former Liverpool captain has given the Birmingham side an identity and a competitive gene and is in 10th position, just six points behind the European spots, something that was unthinkable a few weeks ago. With one more point, Aston Villa will have equaled the record of the first 11 days with Dean Smith sitting on the bench.

A tough calendar until 2022

Aston Villa have become a particularly tough team under the guidance of Steven Gerrard. He has added three victories and is getting closer to reaching Europe, although the last leg of 2021 is difficult: they visit Liverpool and Norwich City to later host Burnley and Chelsea. They finish, yes, at home against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

The British team has a total of six victories, one draw and eight defeats in this 2021/22 season, in addition to 21 goals for and only 24 against. With a particularly flexible 4-3-3, Aston Villa is one of the most characterful teams in English football and an uncomfortable opponent for all the big clubs in the country.