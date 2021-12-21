12/20/2021 at 18:51 CET

Michael Owen He is the last English player to win the Ballon d’Or. He did it in 2001, now two decades ago. Also, he got it with only 21 years old, in a season in which with the Liverpool FC, managed to win the treble. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary, the English media ‘Daily Mail’ interviewed the former player of Real Madrid, Liverpool or Manchester United among others, where Owen he claimed that “i definitely thought i could win another ballon d’or“.

“I still did not know that the injuries would compromise me so much (referring to an injury suffered at 19 years old and that clearly left consequences for his career). He had the mentality of one of the best players in the world, but my body was failing me. It was a torture. But I know, inside, how good it could still have been. “However, the injury led to bad consequences in the future of football. Michael Owen.

Likewise, the English player himself considers that his best football was before he came of age: “From 10 to 17 years old, I think there was no one in the world so good. At 18 he was already scoring goals in a World Cup. At 21, I won the Ballon d’Or. But honestly, I was better at 19. That’s when I suffered a crippling injury. “

The injury that completely changed his career

It was in Elland road, in 1999 when hamstring ruptured. In a match with what was then his team, the Liverpool. “I wish it had been a broken leg“, wished Owen in the interview, seeing how that injury affected him ‘a posteriori’. “The hamstring at that time was not operated, you just allowed them to reattach. It was a weak point in my career. Until then I was solid as a rock, I never missed a match. Sir Alex Ferguson He always says that if he had signed for him United when I was a child, it would not have happened, “he acknowledged.

The golden ball, a title “without importance”

Finally, Michael Owen He also told how he found out that he had won the trophy that named him as the best player in the world: “I was in the dressing room of the Olympic Stadium about to play against the Rome, when Phill thompson He gestured for me to come out. Gerard houllier (the then coach of the Liverpool) had been ill but was on the phone. He said, “This is a secret, but I wanted to give you a boost: you have won the Ballon d’Or. I was excited, but I’ll also be honest, I didn’t really know what it was. It was not that prominent in Ingalterra. Even When I was presented with the trophy at Anfield, I thought: Get him off the field, we’re about to start!“, he sentenced