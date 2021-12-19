12/19/2021 at 16:05 CET

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have become the first team since 1997 to rank in the top four in the Premier League ahead of Boxing Day after losing the first three matchdays., something that Wimbledon achieved in the 1996/97 season.

The Gunners, who are in fourth place with a total of 32 points, has reversed the critical situation at the beginning of the season and is currently one of the most fit teams in the championship: They have signed three consecutive victories to settle in the Champions League area.

The North London team have joined at this point in the season ten wins, two draws and six losses with 27 goals for and 23 against in the first 18 days of the Premier League.

Recover the status of a European team

Arsenal do not play continental competition for the first time since the 1995/96 season after being left out in the European places. Last year he could not access through the Europa League, where they did not pass the semifinals when they fell to Villarreal, ultimately champion.

Londoners have a staff full of talented young people such as, for example, Bukayo Saka (20), Martin Odegaard (23), Emile Smith Rowe (21) or Martinelli (20), which have become the main speech of Mikel Arteta.