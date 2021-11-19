11/18/2021 at 7:33 PM CET

The Manchester United he’s not going through his best moments of the season. The set of the ‘red devil’ has barely achieved half of the disputed points (17 of 33) and also he is not convincing his followers with his game. The crisis of results and the team’s game is extremely serious and especially alarming in recent times: they have only won one of their last six games and they have lost four, including humiliating defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, his eternal rivals and both at home.

All this situation has caused that the fans have gotten tired of the attitude of the team. It has not been an exception either Usain bolt, a declared United fan who has claimed that the fault lies with the coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who says the athlete is saving his “skin” Cristiano Ronaldo. And reason is not lacking, since the Portuguese is undoubtedly the most decisive player in the team, with 9 goals in 12 games and keeping alive the hopes of the club in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Usain bolt consider that the dependence on Cristiano Ronaldo is dangerous for the team and warns: “The Manchester United is going to have a hard time if other players don’t come together to share the responsibilities. Cristiano has saved us in every game. A player has to do all the work of a team. We haven’t played good football in a long time & rdquor ;.

In any case, the Jamaican athlete feels that the United ship is adrift under the command of Solskjaer. A situation that Bolt would have solved with the incorporation of Antonio Conte as new coach of the ‘red devil’ team: “I wanted Conte. He is going to do so well at the Spurs that he is going to organize them. Wherever he goes, he structures the team very well. In January, you will probably have one or two players. Then, at the end of the season, he will probably find suitable players and bring them in. “