12/14/2021 at 2:01 PM CET

Marc del rio

The Arsenal He tries to straighten out a course that he lost on a sporting level a few years ago. The last edition of the Champions League they played was on 16/17, and far away are those times when Henry, Bergkamp or Vieira they dominated in the Premier League.

The “Gunners” have tried to reinforce the squad with interesting names like Martin Odegaard, Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sánchez or a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which arrived in January 2018 from Borussia Dortmund upon payment of 60 million euros.

In 2020, he signed an astronomical renovation of 350,000 pounds a week

The Gabonese quickly adapted to the London club, and his performance made him take over the captaincy in 2019, under the orders of Unai Emery. A few months later, in the summer of 2020, Aubameyang signed a renewal until 2023 with an astronomical salary of 350,000 pounds a week. From that moment on, the attacker’s performance was far from the one offered since his arrival, and his goal numbers dropped at the same time as the extra sporting affairs they were beginning to gain notoriety.

A trip to see his sick mother, the trigger

Now, after the withdrawal of the captaincy and the non-call for the match against West Ham United, from England they begin to draw the chronicle of the disagreement between Aubameyang and Arsenal. The ‘Daily Mail’ points out that the Gabonese obtained a permit from the club to travel abroad last Wednesday and visit his mother who was ill and be able to bring her to London in the evening of the same day and that the player was ready to train on Thursday.

He was late one day and it wasn’t the first time

The problems started when Aubameyang did not return from the trip until Thursday, something that it made it impossible for him to train not having been able to carry out the relevant covid controls. The medium suggests that this would be the third episode of indiscipline, since in the past months of February and March, the striker was late after a trip and on another occasion may have violated covid protocols.

Arteta: “We have certain non-negotiable things on the team”

Faced with this new episode, Mikel Arteta seems to have had enough of his player, to which he is only united by a professional relationship. The gunner technician was blunt with what happened and told the media that “we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiable things on the team that we have marked ourselves as a club. “The San Sebastian coach had already relegated Aubameyang to a more secondary role in recent weeks after his little offensive contribution to the team. This season, in 14 Premier games have only scored four goals.

Reluctance among their peers to wear the bracelet

‘Sportsmail’ also recently reported that there were certain reluctance among Arsenal figures and also among current colleagues from Aubameyang for the Gabonese to wear the captain armband, something that has had its influence and that make the captaincy of the ’14’ gunner a thing of the past.