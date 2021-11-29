11/29/2021 at 17:40 CET

Ronald Goncalves

East Saturday, the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Watford and the Manchester City and whose destination of realization will be Vicarage Road.

In this regard, the local team led by Claudio Ranieri adds 13 points and -6 in the goal differential, ranking in sixteenth place in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a loss to Leicester City (4-2), a win against Manchester United (4-1), a loss to Arsenal (1-0) and a defeat against Southampton (1-0).

Secondly, Pep Guardiola’s squad accumulates 29 points and +20 in goal differential, so it is in the second seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a win against West Ham (2-1), a win against Everton (3-0), a win over Manchester United (2-0) and a loss against Crystal Palace (2-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE WATFORD – MANCHESTER CITY OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Watford and the Manchester City of the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will take place on Saturday, December 4 at 6:30 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.