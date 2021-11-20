11/20/2021

On at 20:33 CET

Ronald Goncalves

East next Sunday, the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Chelsea and the Manchester United and whose destination will be Stamford Bridge.

In this regard, the local team led by Thomas Tuchel adds 29 points and +26 in goal differential, ranking at the top of the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a win over Leicester City (3-0), a draw with the Burnley (1-1), a win against Newcastle (3-0) and a victory over Norwich (7-0).

Secondly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad accumulates 17 points and -1 in goal differential, so it is in the seventh seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a defeat against Watford (4-1), a defeat against Manchester City (2-0), a win over Tottenham (3-0) and a defeat against Liverpool (5-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE CHELSEA – MANCHESTER UNITED OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Chelsea and the Manchester United of the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will take place on Sunday, November 28 at 5:30 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.