10/26/2021 at 1:01 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Saturday, the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Tottenham and the Manchester United and whose destination will be Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In this regard, the local team led by Nuno Santo adds 15 points and -4 in the goal differential, ranking sixth in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a loss to West Ham (1-0), a win over Newcastle (3-2), a win against Aston Villa (2-1) and a loss to Arsenal (3-1).

Secondly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad accumulates 14 points and +1 in goal differential, so it is in the seventh seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a loss to Liverpool (5-0), a loss to Leicester City (4-2), a draw with Everton (1-1) and a loss to Aston Villa (1-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE TOTTENHAM – MANCHESTER UNITED OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Tottenham and the Manchester United of the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will take place on Saturday, October 30 at 6:30 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.