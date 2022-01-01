01/01/2022 at 21:00 CET

The new coach of Deportivo Alavés, José Luis Mendilibar will debut this Sunday against Real Sociedad, in a duel marked by the coronavirus, corresponding to the nineteenth round of LaLiga Santander and will close the first round for both teams.

The San Sebastian team is precisely the only one of the Basque teams that has not coached the Zaldibar team in the First Division and for whom they have a lot of sympathy, as they have stated on more than one occasion.

Now he arrives at the Glorious, located in 18th place in the classification with 15 points, the same as Getafe and Elche, and with which the goal of permanence is marked.

José Luis Mendilibar replaces Javi Calleja who has left the Vitoria team with a balance of a possible 15 point and eliminated from the Copa del Rey.

The Biscayan will not be able to count on Ximo Navarro and Pere Pons, injured, in addition to two more absences, which have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The Mendizorroza stadium will have its capacity limited to 75% of its capacity, according to the latest decision of the Basque Government due to the increase in infections, although this will not prevent all subscribers of the Albiazul squad from going to cheer on their team during the next month of January.

The first “once & rdquor; and drawing of the babazorro trainer, to try to achieve victory after almost two months, but everything indicates that he could play with Fernando Pacheco in goal, a line of four defenders formed by Martín Aguirregabiria, Víctor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune and Rubén Duarte. Mamadou Loum and Tomás Pina could form a couple in the center of the field, while the bands will be occupied by Facundo Pellistri and Luis Rioja. At the top, Édgar Méndez and Joselu Mato could act as the most advanced men.

The Real Sociedad, still without Rafael Alcántara “Rafinha”, begins a new year with the memory still in force of the four defeats that precede the game against Alavés, against which it will seek to end this crisis of results.

Rafinha is already training in Zubieta but his registration will not take effect until this Monday, so he will miss this match in which his help would have come in handy to a team affected by coronavirus cases of up to ten players.

The Donostiarras have lost their pulse in the last month of competition and went from leading the table to now suffering straits to maintain the Europa League place, although after the Christmas break they look askance at the teams that precede them, who would be very close if they achieves a victory in Vitoria.

The Gipuzkoans have to urgently improve back because they will come to this day with seven goals conceded in the last two games, in which they abandoned the defensive solvency that made them a solid and recognizable team until very recently.

The last seasons have been fruitful for the Txuriurdin team in the Alavés field, since in the previous five games they have won two victories and a draw in the Vitoria field.

Imanol Alguacil will not be able to count on the international for this match Mikel Oyarzabal, sanctioned for his red card against Villarreal, and it is difficult to intuit his substitute when discretion has been maximum when dealing with absences due to Covid-19.

The people of Donostia have suffered the harshness of the pandemic with a dozen affected soccer players, most of them have recovered in the last hours but knowing who will arrive on time is very complicated even for the Sheriff himself, who will not be able to decide until the last moment .

Probable lineups

Alaves: Pacheco; Martín, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Loum, Pina, Pellistri, Rioja; Édgar and Joselu.

Real society: Ryan; Zaldua, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen; Merino, Turrientes, Silva; Januzaj, Sorloth and Djouahra or Portu.

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Madrid Committee).

Stadium: Mendizorroza.

Hour: 6.30 p.m.