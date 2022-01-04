After the premiere of Hawkeye – 87% on Disney Plus, it was the turn of the Star Wars franchise to shine on the platform and brought The Book of Boba Fett – 63%, series created by Jon Favreau and starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Although Marvel and Star Wars represent an extensive and valuable source of popular shows for the streaming service, the new spinoff series from The Mandalorian – 90% sang victory over the Hawkeye show, since during its first five days on Disney +, it had a larger audience than this latest Marvel project.

According to information from Samba TV, an advertising and analysis company that measures the broadcast audience on more than 46 million TV devices in the United States, 1.7 million households in that nation tuned into the first episode of The Boba Fett Book in your first five days on the platform. The opening week total turned out to be 13% higher than the debut of Hawkeye. This show, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, arrived at the end of November, and its premiere was watched by 1.5 million households, according to the same Samba metric.

The results clearly show that The Book of Boba Fett defeated Hawkeye in its opening week on the streaming service. However, this victory does not mean that Star Wars shows are generally better or more popular than Marvel’s. So much Hawkeye What Boba fett they had a smaller audience in their opening compared to another of the Marvel series, Loki – 96%. So far, no show on the platform has been able to take the crown away from this title starring Tom Hiddleston, since, according to Samba TV, this continues to be the most watched Disney Plus premiere with 2.5 million households tuned in during its first five days. .

The Book of Boba Fett follows the story of the iconic bounty hunter, who we also saw in season two of The Mandalorian. Having recovered his armor, Boba Fett has returned to Tatooine and plans to take over the underworld, filling the void left by Jabba the Hutt. On his journey, he is joined by the murderous Fennec Shand, who appeared in the Mandalorian in one episode, but unlike his short run on that series, Shand now has a bigger role starring in the show alongside Boba Fett.

The actress who plays Fennec Shand, Ming-Na Wen, spoke about his character’s return in this new Star Wars series in an interview for ComicBook.com. In the conversation, the interpreter of the murderer was asked if she knew that she would return after that episode of the first season of The MandalorianIn her reply, she denied being aware of her return and gave some reasons why she was probably called to wear the suit and helmet again. The actress said the following:

Oh God no no no I mean, the determining factor could have been several things, you know, one, I looked really cool in the outfit [risas]. I really wanted to do it, because I knew this world so much that when I was introduced to the character and I did a lot of research, I was inspired by his name, you know, I worked on the hairstyle with Maria, then I clicked with Dave [Filoni] when he was directing and we got to know each other better.

