These are the five technological jobs that every company will want to add to its workforce in 2022, and specializing in them is synonymous with the future.

With the beginning of the new year, many people want to find a new job or jump into the labor pool and, in order not to commit a false step, they are surely looking to work in one of the best companies in the market to receive a good salary for many years.

And in the world of technology there are dozens of jobs that you can aspire to, but not all of them have wide market possibilities and depending on where you are, you may have more or less options to find what you are looking for.

But in general terms, there are a series of technological jobs that are going to point very strong in 2022 and with that you could have life already resolved.

The 5 most demanded tech jobs in 2022

Java developer

Among all the programming languages, it is clear that Java together with Python are the main options chosen by most programmers, and companies around the world.

However, Java has always proven to be up there for many years, and will continue to be in 2022 and in the years to come, so specializing in this programming language is a guaranteed future.

As you well know, Java developers create applications, software and web programs for both individuals and companies, and since we operate in a digital ecosystem, specializing in programming is one of your best options.

Best of all, you could be involved throughout the development life cycle of a particular product, creating a multitude of tasks including design, implement and maintain these types of applications and programs that can bring businesses even closer to success.

Cloud Architect

He is an information technology professional who must oversee a company’s cloud computing strategy.

Most companies rely on the cloud for their business success, and not only cloud applications need to be designed, but also cloud management and monitoring. Obviously specializing in a programming language, we are not referring only to Java, but also to Python or Ruby.

Product manager

So to speak, they are professionals who oversee the development of projects from the initial planning stage to completion. These administrators or product managers will cover that entire process, as well as overseeing the flow of tasks and regularly meeting all staff to check on progress.

Obviously they will require analytical skills, management experience, high levels of organization and experience in the use of tools such as PivotalTracker or Jira.

Cybersecurity Specialist

Given that we are in a digital ecosystem, all applications are exposed to possible attacks from cybercriminals, and specializing in security will give you great importance in the company.

In this way, they are the people responsible for protecting companies from hackers and also their clients from having their information stolen. All companies must have a team specialized in cybersecurity, because if they do not have it, they run the risk of losing millions of dollars if they suffer problems or theft of information.

A cybersecurity specialist should have problem-solving skills, cross-platform security knowledge, programming, communication and management skills.

Data scientist

Data surrounds us and is our life, and also that of companies, and the data scientist must use machine learning to predict and analyze all this data.

This professional should focus on identifying data analysis problems, determining the correct data set and variables, collecting large data sets, and communicating the findings to each of the stakeholders.

Obviously to aspire to this job you must be familiar with programming languages ​​such as R, Python, and SQL and also knowledge of data mining techniques.