11/15/2021

On at 18:08 CET

Sport.es

The wait has been long, but the Rally Costa Brava you have everything ready for the dispute of a new edition. It will be from November 18 to 21 when Girona becomes the epicenter of classic motorsport, with the last rally of the season of the FIA European Historic Rally Championship, the Spanish Rally Championship for Historic Vehicles and the Catalan Regularity Championshipsplus special interest Legend vehicles.

This will be a unique edition of the oldest rally in Spain, since, due to the health situation, it will be held outside its usual dates in March. In this way, the event will close the 2021 season of historic rallies.

The presentation ceremony, held today at the Girona Town Hall, has served as a preamble to the start of an edition that will start engines on Thursday, November 18. The authorities have been able to discover first-hand the peculiarities of the racing vehicles of past decades, represented on the spot by the presence of a Lancia Stratos, rally icon of the 1970s.

Marta Madrenas, Mayoress of Girona: “Motor lovers are in luck with the celebration of the 69 Rally Costa Brava. We are proud to be the epicenter of the rally, and also that the benefits of the event are spread throughout the demarcation. We emphasize that it is extraordinary that in such difficult moments a new registration record has been achieved, and without a doubt this will be a perfect prelude to the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Rally Costa Brava that awaits us next March & rdquor ;.

Quim Ayats, deputy of the Girona Provincial Council: “eIt is very important that a new edition of the Costa Brava Rally is disputed, and that it be done with this success of participants and the presence of such diverse nationalities. We value this celebration very positively, which will allow the leisure, cultural and economic offer of the whole of Girona’s regions to be made known. & Rdquor;

Alex Romani, President of the RallyClassics Club: “cWith this edition we have reached the tenth year of collaboration between Girona and the Rally Costa Brava, and we do it with participation data that places us at levels prior to the pandemic. This year we open a new dimension to the rally, with more days of activity, more special stages and new locations along the route. We hope that everyone will come to see and enjoy the 69 Rally Costa Brava. & Rdquor;

Many new features for a consolidated rally

The 69 Rally Costa Brava grows in every way with the aim of offering the automotive community a historical rally of reference at European level.

The rally will have a total of 13 special stages, 7 different, with 175 timed kilometers. This represents an increase of 32.5% compared to the itinerary planned for the 2020 edition, which had 9 special stages. The stages to be carried out will be: Els Angels, Santa Pellaia and La Ganga on Friday, and Osor, Collsaplana, Cladells and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday.

The stretch of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya it will be the only one to be held on a single occasion, and it will mark the return of the Rally Costa Brava to the Barcelona track, a fact that had already occurred previously in the 1993 and 1995 editions. In both cases the rally was then held under the name Rally Catalunya – Costa Brava and was scoring for the World Rally Championship.

The increase in the number of sections will be accompanied by new regrouping. Palamós will host a regrouping at noon on Friday, between the two loops of the day. It will be in Platja Gran, where the vehicles will be exposed so that the public can approach. Secondly, Santa Coloma de Farners joins the Rally Costa Brava with a regroup that will take place on Saturday at noon, after the first loop and before moving to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. A perfect opportunity to bring the test to the capital of the La Selva region.

Participants in the 69 Rally Costa Brava.

More than 180 teams of almost 20 different nationalities will meet in Girona to compete in the 69 Rally Costa Brava. Among them will be the main specialists of historical motorsport at European and national level, both in Speed ​​and Regularity.

They will be joined by Legend participants, with a meticulous selection of historic vehicles, and illustrious names who did not want to miss the rally: Maurizio verini (winner of the Rally Costa Brava 1975), Jacques Almeras, Dani Solà (winner of Rally Costa Brava 2006), Daniel Alonso (winner of Rally Costa Brava 2016 and European Champion of Historic Rallies Category 4), Serge cazaux (winner of the Rally Costa Brava 2018) or Jean François Berenguer (winner of the Rally Costa Brava 2019).

Special mention deserves the presence of Adartico Vudafieri, winner of the rally in 1971 and image of the poster of this edition. Vudafieri will be present at the start and award ceremonies.