The boxing evening of Ibai Llanos will finally come true throughout the afternoon of this Wednesday, May 26. The event, which will take place in Barcelona, ​​can be followed for free from the Basque streamer’s Twitch channel (in Spain, starting at 7:00 p.m.).

🥊Ibai Llanos @IbaiLlanos organizes this May 26 the first night of Youtubers that takes place in Spain with Reven – ElMillor as the main course

🗓️Ibai boxing evening: schedule, TV and where to watch the fights today live onlinehttps: //t.co/WhZCWkOyuP – As More Sports (@As_MasDeporte) May 26, 2021

Follow the boxing evening between streamers organized by Ibai Llanos, live

Six of the most famous content creators in our country will face off in the ring: Reven vs ElMillor, ByViruzz vs MrJagger and Future vs Torete. A total of three fights that promise a lot, given the training that the contestants have undergone and the rivalry and pique that exists between all of them.

FAMILY! I am especially excited to announce that I will be the host of the Evening of the Year. OH YEAH!!!!

Let’s go with everything💥🥊 From 19:00 on the Twitch of @IbaiLlanos

WHO WINS? pic.twitter.com/TAwOcW05jl – Queen Mary 🎤✨ (@MaryRuiz_es) May 25, 2021

Ibai, how could it be otherwise, will be in charge of narrating the fighting, and as the host of the event, the model and host Queen Mary has been chosen, who has ample experience in these parts (he has been in charge of several editions of the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos). There will also be a special table of commentators in charge of analyzing the ‘looks’ worn by the attendees on the red carpet prior to the event, and which will be made up of the youtuber Spursito, the influencer Paula Gonu and the gamer Werlyb.

As for the guests, Ibai has announced that it will be about 50. Among them, such well-known personalities as Reguilón, Illo Juan, Maximus, Knekro or The Grefg. The walk on the red carpet will surely be one of the highlights of the evening. “There is no dress code, let everyone come as they want”, Ibai ‘explained, before commenting, with his usual sense of humor, his own stylistic bet: “I have made an outfit, but I could have gone with an Eroski shirt or in pajamas.”

As for the artists who will liven up the evening between combat and combat, the Basque has already confirmed the rapper Morad and the veteran MC El Pieces. As for the third guest, it’s still anyone’s guess after getting off at the last minute: “He has broken his foot and cannot act”Ibai explained, without revealing whether he already has a replacement.