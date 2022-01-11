

Photo: EPA / Mexican Presidency / .

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced through his Twitter account that “he is infected with covid-19”, so it will remain in isolation and will only communicate virtually.

This Monday López Obrador appeared, as usual, in his so-called “Mañanera”, the press conference where he announces the progress of his government; in this one he said that “he woke up hoarse”, so the covid-19 test would be done later.

“I inform you that I am infected with #COVID and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get ahead,” wrote the Mexican president through his Twitter account.

It is not the first time that López Obrador has tested positive for covid-19, since last year, he was also absent from the “Mañaneras”, due to suffering from the pandemic disease.

It should be remembered that the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, announced last Friday, January 7, that she had obtained a positive result in the covid-19 test.

For his part, López Obrador mentioned that he had met with the official days before, although he assured that he did not show any symptoms.

Likewise, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, also had discomfort that prevented him from showing up last Tuesday, January 4, to give the health report. However, AMLO pointed out, days later, that the infection did not correspond to coronavirus, but “he only has a flu, a cold.”

Several Internet users showed their dissatisfaction with President López Obrador, since they consider that his positive for covid-19 is the result of “lack of responsibility”, while others mentioned that “his bad strategy” could cause a new confinement in Mexico.

At the beginning of December, the Mexican head of state, who had his complete schedule, received a booster dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the third.

