President Joe Biden denied yesterday that families separated at the border under the so-called “zero tolerance” policy of the Donald Trump administration would receive payments of $ 450,000, without going into details about possible monetary agreements for them.

Biden was asked if payments of that size could incentivize people to try to enter the country illegally. President He responded by calling the report “garbage. It is not true”, he said, quoted by CNN.

Last week, influential newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that the federal government was considering making payments of “About $ 450,000 dollars per person in compensation” to immigrants who were separated from their families at the border under that Trump policy, in an effort “to resolve the lawsuits presented on behalf of parents and children who say the government subjected them to a lasting psychological trauma ”.

The sources that Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services were “considering payments that could amount to about $ 1 million dollars per family ”, although the final payment amounts could change as some “families would probably get smaller payments, depending on their circumstances.”

Republican critics immediately rejected that possibility. For instance, Dan Crenshaw, Texas representative, said the Biden administration wants “Pay illegal immigrants $ 450,000 for their hardships while breaking our laws” and pointed out that that amount is more than current life insurance programs offered to those who serve in the military.

The sources also told the WSJ newspaper that about 940 claims have been filed by immigrant families that were separated at the border. In 2018 the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) reported that “at least 2,654 immigrant children were separated from their parents or caregivers” under Trump’s immigration policies, citing figures provided by the government.

That year the Trump administration announced its “zero tolerance” policy, in which the Justice Department initiated criminal proceedings against all undocumented adults who crossed the border, and then ended it after widespread opposition. Such a policy resulted in the separation of thousands of families, including many with babies, as children cannot remain in federal jail when their parents are detained.

It is estimated that more than 3,000 children were separated from their families at the US-Mexico border during the Trump administration. It is unclear how many people would be eligible to receive payments.

BREAKING: President Biden DENIES plan to pay migrant families separated at the border $ 450K per individual, calls such reports “GARBAGE” pic.twitter.com/beOl73kDEn— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 3, 2021