The main leaders of the Communist Party of China (PCC) adopted on Thursday a resolution on the 100-year history of the political movement that strengthens the legacy of the President Xi Jinping among the icons of the regime, and that according to the antecedents, could lead him to rule the country until his death.

Xi, the undisputed leader of the world’s most populous country, led a plenary session of about 350 members of the Central Committee of the party that governs China since Monday, the agency details. ..

The “Parliament” of the PCC, approved the resolution on the “Great Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party’s Centennial Struggle”, the third document of its kind in its 100 years.

The final statement published by the official Xinhua press agency called for defending “the correct view of the party’s history” and adds that the PCC “has written the most magnificent epic in the thousands of years of the Chinese nation’s history.”

In a country where history is traditionally used to legitimize power, Xi has taken advantage of this resolution to present himself as the unquestionable heir of the regime.

Since coming to power in 2012, “Chinese socialism has entered a new era”states the statement.

The “thought” of the strongman from Beijing “It is the quintessence of Chinese culture and soul”continues the text, which calls “the entire party, the entire army and people of all ethnic groups, to unite around the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as its axis.”

Xi is going for the third term

This year’s plenary paves the way for the XX Congress of the PCC, in which Xi is expected to assume a third term at the helm of the government, that will make him the China’s most powerful leader from Mao Zedong (1949-1974).

During its century of existence, the PCC had only adopted two resolutions on its history, each one before the start of a new political page.

The first in 1945 he had strengthened the authority of Mao Zedong four years before the coming to power of the Communists.

The second, in 1981, awarded Deng Xiaoping, the opportunity to leave Maoism behind by acknowledging Mao’s “mistakes” at a time when he was launching major economic reforms.

By having a third resolution adopted, Xi Jinping is following in the footsteps of those two illustrious predecessors with the aim of writing a new page in his name. Analysts believe the resolution will help Xi further consolidate his power by defining his vision for China before next year’s congress.

“The party rewrites its past to prepare for the future around Xi Jinping. We are going to witness an even greater form of silence law,” estimates sinologist Jean-Pierre Cabestan, from the Baptist University of Hong Kong.

