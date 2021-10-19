It was recently announced that Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane, would come out as bisexual, and his relationship with Jay Nakamura would be revealed in the comic Superman: Son of Kal-El; The news was well received by various sectors of the fandom, although complaints were not lacking, but the current President of DC Entertainment, Jim Lee, says he is very proud of this “important story.”

Similar to how Clark was seduced and fell in love with the daring reporter Lois Lane, Jon’s boyfriend, Jay Nakamura, is a reporter who does not hesitate to risk his life to fight for what he believes is right, such as helping refugees. . These were the words of Jim Lee in the most recent edition of the DC FanDome event:

This is a story you definitely don’t want to miss. Since Earth still needs a Superman to protect it while Clark is fighting for the people in another world, Jon Kent, the son of Clark and Lois Lane, has taken up Superman’s mantle here on Earth, in Superman: Son of Kal. -The, by writer Tom Taylor and artist Jon Timms. This is a younger and different Superman who is discovering how he wants to fight for the future and who he is as a person. You may have already recently heard the news that Jon Kent’s relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura will be formalized when Jon comes out as bisexual in November 5, and we couldn’t be more proud of this whole important story.

The inclusion of the LGBTQ collective in superhero stories is not something completely new, it has been around for a long time, but it has never been taken as seriously as today, and perhaps due to the media attention that is given to each new LGBTQ character that is advertised, some believe it is an offense to their beloved comics. However, alongside the complaints we have many people who celebrate it as a step in the right direction.

We cannot fail to emphasize the importance that film and television adaptations have had in keeping superhero stories current and popular. In the last ten years at least, we’ve seen a boom in the movie universes, starting with Marvel Studios, which is the highest-grossing franchise of all time. But the DC movie universe, even though it started a few years later, has not lagged behind such great hits as Aquaman – 73%.

Unfortunately, the inclusion of the comics has yet to be reflected in the Marvel and DC film adaptations. In the case of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his only character who has mentioned being bisexual is Loki, in the eponymous Disney Plus series. Soon in Eternals we will have a gay couple, but we are talking about a franchise that started in 2008. As for DC, their inclusion has only been decent in series like Supergirl – 100%. Will we ever have bisexual Jon Kent in a movie or series? At the moment there is already a version of the character in the Superman and Lois series – 90%, but there is no information on whether the series will address their bisexuality.

A cinematic universe that was ahead of the two mentioned above, is that of Fox’s X-Men, now extinct. In Deadpool 2 – 85% and in The New Mutants – 62% we had lesbian couples, and although they were not given as much media attention, they should be recognized for having taken a step that Marvel Studios and DC did not dare to take long before, and it makes a lot of sense Since the X-Men always represented marginalized groups in society.

