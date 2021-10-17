Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has opened the door for cryptocurrencies to be consolidated as a payment method and standard currency for international transfers.

In an interview with CNBC, the president of Russia stated that cryptocurrencies “have the right to exist and can be used as a means of payment.”

However, when asked if the president of Russia could begin to be used in exports of oil, gas or other raw materials, Putin has opined that it is premature to raise them to that level because “cryptocurrencies are not yet backed by anything.”

“It seems to me that it is still too early to talk about that. We will see how it develops, perhaps one day it will also be a means of accumulation. We see this market fluctuate », he added.

Now, for the moment, the Russian central bank has followed a similar position to that of its European counterparts. Focused on warning that cryptocurrencies are a complex and highly volatile investment product.

However, this week the Vice Minister of Finance, Alexei Moiseev, has rejected that Russia is going to make a decision similar to that of China. And, he has advanced that the country will not veto operations with cryptocurrencies in the short or medium term.

Buterin specifies the big difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has long been an advocate for the cryptocurrency community, and in a recent podcast interview, the 27-year-old expressed his views not only on his own network but also on the main one. cryptocurrency. Bitcoin and the communities of both blockchains.

Buterin, who referred to himself as a technological philosopher in the interview, shared that he was concerned that the cryptocurrency space would fall into a “culture trap” if current schools of thought were not changed among many proponents of cryptocurrencies. main networks.

For your part, when asked if flippening would take place in the future, Buterin replied that “it could.” As for why Ethereum could take over the market capitalization of Bitcoin, he said:

“I think the big difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin is that Bitcoin is a platform where the value of the ecosystem comes from the value of the currency. But in Ethereum the value of the currency comes from the value of the ecosystem.

Australia to launch its first crypto ETF

Amid the growing fervor for a Bitcoin with ETF approval in the United States, the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) is set to introduce its first cryptocurrency-centric ETF. Australian ETF provider BetaShares is close to launching the ‘BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF’, which will carry the ticker code ‘CRYP’.

However, instead of being directly backed by any cryptocurrency, the fund will focus on global companies. Who are working in the digital asset space. As announced by the company.

Tesla already has $ 1 billion in profit from holding Bitcoin

Tesla currently owns approximately 43,200 BTC, worth about $ 2.5 billion at current prices. According to the online monitoring resource Bitcoin Treasuries.

This is roughly 65% ​​or $ 1 billion more than what the automaker paid in February. When Elon Musk’s company revealed that it had added $ 1.5 billion in BTC to its balance sheet.

Bitcoin beach in Brazil

The site of the new Bitcoin Beach is Jericoacoara, in eastern Brazil. According to the Twitter account of Bitcoin Beach BR, the experiment launched by an entrepreneur donating 0.02 BTC, together with some friends, seeks to target the configuration of a node, help the locals, educate them about Bitcoin, persuade companies to accept BTC and then do “BTC VIP Experiences”.

Our master plan for Bitcoin Revolution:

– Setup our @mynodebtc

– Take care of the community and local workers

– Educate with help of @MundocriptoF and @euusobtc

– Convince businesses to take BTC as another payment method, investment best alternative

– Create BTC VIP experiences – Bitcoin Beach Brasil ⚡ (@bitcoinbeachbr) October 12, 2021

Since 2020, Brazil has had a regulatory litter box. This means that blockchain-based projects and their creators are not at risk of being closed or sanctioned, respectively, by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). Furthermore, the country with more than 211 million inhabitants has more than 1 million registered crypto users.

