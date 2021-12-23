The President of the Sharks of La Guaira, Antonio Jose Herrera, broke the silence and spoke about what the season was 2021-2022 of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) and what lies ahead for your organization.

After the 2021-2022 season of the LVBP ended for the La Guaira Sharks, this after not qualifying for the Round Robin, Antonio José Herrera, president of the organization, mentioned issues regarding what this year was like for his team and future plans for them, this responding to those Guairista fanatics who are still waiting for a championship of the “salty”.

Changes

Herrera mentioned that at the end of this season, they are working on the next one, ensuring that the La Guaira Sharks will have some changes for the upcoming LVBP course, where the goal is to be able to give a championship joy to the fans, who have 36 years that does not succeed.

“At the latest in February, the sports management and manager of Tiburones de La Guaira must be announced,” said Antonio Herrera.

Difficulties

The Guairista president does not justify the elimination, but he did make it clear that the team went through certain difficulties throughout the 2021-2022 season, this referring to the incorporation of some players.

“Miguel Rojas, Yonathan Daza and Juan Yépez did not play due to the legal issue of the players’ association and MLB. And those who were going to join the Round Robin like Yolmer Sánchez were affected by the same situation ”, he added.

Future

Antonio José Herrera appreciated and spoke highly of the work that the Sharks did in the LVBP 2021-2022 in giving the opportunity to many young prospects, such as Brayan Rocchio, Mikel García, Rafael Marchan, among others. However, it is clear that this is not enough to succeed again in the Venezuelan rented ball.

“You don’t win with prospects but you can win with prospects and experienced players, but Sharks is ready to make a winning team next season,” he emphasized.

Clarification

Rumors of a managerial change in La Guaira have been felt, even asking the office leaders to step aside.

“La Guaira Sharks is not for sale. Two or three important people have approached but the answer is the same. The equipment is not for sale. We tell them Pa Above that they buy fertilizers ”, he clarified.

Sharks with Antonio Herrera

18 seasons record of 498 wins and 572 losses 17 managers 13 seasons with negative record 9 eliminations in regular season 4 times worst LVBP record 59-88 in Postseason 1 final loss

