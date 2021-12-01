

Kenya could face sanctions from FIFA.

Photo: Tony Karumba / . / .

The charges of corruption against the president of the Kenyan Football Federation (FKF), Nick Mwendwa – of whom he pleaded not guilty – were formally admitted this Tuesday by the Kenyan justice.

Judge Eunice Nyutu accepted the charges brought against Mwendwa – who was granted probation on bail – accused of appropriating 38 million Kenyan shillings (about 300,000 euros) of public funds, according to local media.

Mwendwa will have to appear in court again on December 20 and, in the meantime, You are not allowed to enter the FKF offices or contact any witnesses in the case.

This Monday, the president of the FKF refused to plead guilty to the charges against him, through his lawyers, and said that his rights had been violated by the Police and the director of the Kenyan National Prosecutor, Noordin Haji.

“We will hold you (the Inspector General of the Police) and all the agents involved individually or personally responsible for the (…) illegal confinement, the abuse of police powers and the violation of your rights“, Said one of his lawyers, Eric Mutua, in statements collected by local media.

According to Mutua, the charges “emanate” from a report by the Sports Ministry shared with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) before Mwendwa could read it to add his comments. The authorities arrested the president of the FKF twice since last November 12.

On the first occasion, the police arrested him in connection with the alleged embezzlement of 700 million Kenyan shillings (about 5.5 million euros), according to local media.

However, last week, Nairobi High Court Judge Wandia Nyamu dismissed that case because the government never filed a formal indictment against Mwendwa.

Nyamu also accused the police of trying to smear Mwendwa’s public image and of having detained him “illegally”. A day later – on Friday – the Kenyan authorities arrested him again.

In mid-November, Kenyan Sports Minister Amina Mohamed dismantled the FKF leadership and ordered an investigation into possible embezzlement.

The governing body of world football, FIFA, expressed concern over the Kenyan government’s decision to dissolve the Federation and place it under the responsibility of an interim committee.

FIFA could ban Kenya from its activities if that decision is not reversed.